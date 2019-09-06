Single Tickets Now On Sale For Spring TOPS Of The POPS Season Shows

Single tickets are now on sale for the spring TOPS of the POPS Season shows-HAMLISCH: With Love, ARETHA: RESPECT, POPS Rocks Phil Collins, SONDHEIM: A 90th Birthday Celebration, and SINATRA: A Man and His Music.



The 2019-2020 TOPS of the POPS season gathers the works of some of music's most-awarded artists and composers to celebrate their contributions to American popular music, all while turning a spotlight on their stellar collection of accolades. Across all categories, this season's artists have 76 GRAMMYs, 15 Academy Awards, 15 Golden Globes, 9 Tonys and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HAMLISCH: With Love

January 17-19, 2020

Todd Ellison, conductor, featuring Ashley Brown, vocalist

Todd Ellison gets personal with aa??heartwarminga??program dedicated to his mentor and longtime friend. Marvin Hamlisch, one of history's two PEGOTs (Pulitzer, Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners), had an astounding three Oscars, two Golden Globes, twoa??Tonys,a??and a GRAMMY. On Broadway, it wasa??A Chorus Line,a??They're Playing our Song,a??The Goodbye Girl,a??anda??Sweet Smell of Success.a??Ina??Hollywood,a??he wasa??thea??composer of more than forty movie scores,a??includinga??The Way Wea??Werea??anda??Thea??Sting. Vocalista??Ashley Brown returns from her colossala??Sinatra & Friendsa??performance from last season.a??a??

ARETHA: RESPECT

February 14-16, 2020

Todd Ellison, conductor, featuring Capathia Jenkins, vocalist, and Ryan Shaw, vocalist

The Queen of Soul made her mark on R&B, belting her way into the hearts of millions. She recorded over 100 Billboard-charted singles, won 21 GRAMMYs, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Medal of Freedom, and more. For decades, Aretha Franklin was the most charted female artist in history. She is ranked number one in Rolling Stone's list of "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."

In celebration of Aretha's incomparable contribution to popular music, The Philly POPS pays its RESPECTs with the dynamic Broadway powerhouse Capathia Jenkins and GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer Ryan Shaw. The program features Aretha's signature renditions of "Chain of Fools," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," and "Respect."

POPS Rocks Phil Collins

March 6-8, 2020

Stuart Chafetz, conductor, featuring Aaron Finley, vocalist, and Brian Kushmaul, percussionist

His unforgettable drum crescendos with Genesis made an indelible mark on the '70s. His solo work, often with vibrant video or film aspects, defined the '80s-earning him two GRAMMYs, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was the only performer to play both London and Philly for LIVE AID in 1985.

Philly's Biggest Rock Band turns up the volume with frequent guest conductor and rock specialist Stuart Chafetz in this tribute to Phil Collins-featuring Broadway rock 'n' roll headliner Aaron Finley from Rock of Ages and Kinky Boots with acclaimed percussionist and Temple University graduate Brian Kushmaul. It's "Easy Lover," "One More Night," "Two Hearts" and the unforgettable "In The Air Tonight."

SONDHEIM: A 90th Birthday Celebration

April 17-19, 2020

David Charles Abell, Principal Guest Conductor, featuring Liz Callaway, vocalist, Fra Fee, vocalist, and Damian Humbley, vocalist

Stephen Sondheim has won a record eight Tony Awards, eight GRAMMYs, a Pulitzer Prize, and an Academy Award. A composer and a lyricist, Sondheim began his career by writing the lyrics for West Side Story; he went on to compose the incomparable music for A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Follies, and Sweeney Todd.

David Charles Abell, who premiered a new Sweeney Todd in Zürich this year, brings the best of Sondheim to Philly in a big birthday bash, starring some of the world's best "Sondheimians" Liz Callaway, Fra Fee, and Damian Humbley.

SINATRA: A Man and His Music

May 1-3, 2020

Todd Ellison, conductor, featuring Michael Andrew, vocalist

Todd Ellison and Michael Andrew reignitea??the POPS' love affair with Frank Sinatra. This original program is built upona??Sinatra at the Sands,a??aa??1966a??smash-hita??album recorded live with Count Basie and the Orchestra, arranged and conducted by Quincy Jones.a??That night, the Chairman capitalized on the talent around him, recapturing the dazzle of his earlier years with hisa??definitive swagger and style.a??

The program highlights some of thea??greatest hits from Sinatra's nine-time GRAMMY-winning career. It'sa??"Come Fly with Me," "Luck Be a Lady," "One for My Baby", "Fly Me to the Moon," "My Kind of Town"a??anda??"I've Got a Crush on You"-a show that's certain to make you feel SOOO young!a??





