SOME LIKE IT HOT to Make Philadelphia Debut at The Forrest Theatre

Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization will present the Philadelphia premiere of Some Like It Hot at the Forrest Theatre from May 20 - June 1, 2025.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. And what a trip it is! No wonder Deadline calls it "a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater."

"Based on the 1959 comedic masterpiece, Some Like It Hot's combination of heart and laughs brough the show center stage during awards season, recognized by the Tonys, the Grammys, the Drama Desk Awards, the Outer Critics Circle Awards, and The Drama League," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "With quintessential elements of the Golden Age of musical theater, the storyline embraces the modernity and inclusivity of the 21st century."

Leading the tour are Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar, Edward Juvier as Osgood, Tarra Conner Jones as Sweet Sue, Jamie LaVerdiere as Mulligan, Devon Goffman as Spats, and Devon Hadsell, who was a member of the original Broadway company, as Minnie.

The rest of the company, in alphabetical order, are Ayla Allen, Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Ian Campayno, Darien Crago, Austin Dunn, Adena Ershow, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Rachael Britton Hart, Devin Holloway, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Brianna Kim, Stephen Michael Langton, Jay Owens, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome, Michael Skrzek, and Tommy Sutter.

Some Like It Hot features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot, which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The Production Team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

The Some Like It Hot tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Donavan Dolan. The company management team will be led by company manager Deann L. Boise. The orchestra is led by music director Mark Binns.

