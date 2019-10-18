The Cornell Art Museum Presents Art Couture: The Intersection Of Fashion And Art

The Cornell Art Museum invites art-goers and fashionistas of all ages to experience its newest exhibit, Art Couture: The Intersection of Fashion and Art. The exhibition aims to connect contemporary art and the world of fashion design.

The exhibition kicks off with an opening reception on Oct. 30 from 6PM-9PM. The exhibition will be on display until May 10, 2020. Guest are encouraged to dress in their most couture attire to strike a pose on our step and repeat. A live DJ will set the tone of this sumptuous reception with a cash bar and light apps.

Visitors can view illustrations and clothing created by well-known fashion designers such as; Amanda Perna, famously known for her stint on Project Runway, season fourteen and Timo Weiland, American fashion designer and creative director of the Timo Weiland brand. Contemporary art inspired by iconic designers such as; Chanel, Hermes, Gucci, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen will also be on display.

A collection of curated works by contemporary artists inspired by the fashion world include artists: Caroline Dechamby, Sylvestre Gauvrit, Rick Lazes, Robert Mars, Jane Maxwell, Becky Rosa, Andy Warhol, Wayne Warren, Stephen Wilson, and Russell Young.

Artists will be in attendance at the opening, one of note will be Rick Lazes, who creates paper doll inspired pieces from high end designers' pieces such as Alexander McQueen. Models will be showcasing the wearable artwork at the party.

Fashion designer, Amanda Perna will also be in attendance to mingle with guests and showcase her brand new book, F is for Fashion. F is for Fashion will be available for purchase to Cornell Art Museum visitors before being released to the public in Nov.

The exhibition will also accentuate a signature piece from the Cornell Art Museum collection, for the first time. Artist, Russell Young's Marilyn Portrait in Hollywood Pink will be featured in the exhibition. This piece is the most recent acquisition made by the museum from the Long-Sharp Gallery in Indianapolis.

Tickets $15.00: sforce.co/2OWsfRn

Free for members of Old School Square





