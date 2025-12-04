Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway and More Join Aventura Arts & Cultural Center January Lineup

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is kicking off the new year with a January lineup featuring magic, music, comedy and theatrical tributes. From interactive illusions and soulful Motown harmonies to Broadway favorites and classical favorites, audiences of all ages can experience theses performances throughout the month in this waterfront venue's diverse season of entertainment.

The month begins with a high-energy spectacle that promises surprises at every turn as Cirque Journey Entertainment presents Magic & Mayhem – LIVE! Witness The Impossible! on Saturday, January 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Get ready for a night where anything can happen and probably will. Step into a world of jaw-dropping illusions, laugh-out-loud comedy and mind-bending magic in this immersive, interactive spectacle starring the unforgettable ‘Dizzy' the Trickster, Lead Magician of The Illusionists, live from Broadway. Joined by the spellbinding Janna, this dynamic duo will twist reality before the audience's very eyes, blending sleight of hand, mentalism and hilarious audience interactions in a show that's as mischievous as it is magical. Whether age four or 104, Magic & Mayhem is a rollercoaster of wonder and laughter the whole family will love.

The City of Aventura presents an afternoon filled with classy klezmer which includes chamber music and jazz infused with schmaltz when Schmaltz & Pepper takes the stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, January 4 at 2 p.m. This uniquely virtuosic and entertaining chamber ensemble performs original music inspired by Klezmer, Yiddish Swing, jazz and classical music. The groundbreaking ensemble features the extraordinary talents of Eric Abramovitz, the principal clarinetist of the Toronto Symphony and the Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist and arranger; Drew Jurecka, virtuosic violinist/vocalist/composer; Rebekah Wolkstein, founder/leader of the acclaimed Payadora Ensemble; Juno-nominated bassist Michael Herring; and Juno-award-winning pianist Jeremy Ledbetter. This ensemble redefines the traditional boundaries of Yiddish music, blending classical mastery with innovative compositions and soulful arrangements.

Join an evocative evening of Yiddish classics that transport audiences to a world both distant and ever-present. Forever Yiddish presents Songs and Stories from the Shtetl on Thursday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Yitzhak Fried returns with a new program of soul-stirring Yiddish songs and heartfelt interpretations. Born and raised in post-war Austria, Fried absorbed the language and melodies of his heritage from his parents' home. Accompanied by acclaimed pianist Alan Mason who has performed on stages around the world, Fried guides audiences on an emotional journey through stories and songs that are at times joyful, at times sorrowful, and always infused with a touch of humor. Proceeds from the performance benefit Leket Israel, the country's leading food rescue organization.

Laughter takes center stage later in the month with one of comedy's most in-demand performers. Tom Cotter brings a night of his undeniable humor to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, January 9 at 8 p.m. as part of the Aventura Comedy Series presented by the City of Aventura. Before his historic finish on NBC's “America's Got Talent” where he lost to a dog, Cotter entertained audiences across the U.S. and internationally. He's performed in London and on British TV, won the Seattle International Comedy Competition, been voted "Best Stand-Up" at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and won the grand prize at the Boston Comedy Festival. Some of Cotter's many television and radio credits include: “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” numerous "Comedy Central Presents ... Tom Cotter" specials, “Comics Unleashed,” “The Late Late Show,” Celebrity Host of “Gotham Comedy Live” on AXS-TV and “The Howard Stern Show.” Known for his sarcasm, satire and word play, Cotter is constantly sought-after. There's never a dull moment when he's on stage. This event contains adult language or content.

Music lovers can also enjoy unforgettable tributes to legendary artists whose influence continues to shape generations when Dean Lives presents The Dean Martin Story starring Las Vegas headliner Drew Anthony as Martin on Saturday, January 10 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Destined for Broadway, this show covers the musical and acting career of Dean Martin from his beginnings with Jerry Lewis to the glory days of Las Vegas to the beloved Dean Martin television show. The performance includes all the memorable hits and appearances from stars such as Marilyn Monroe and Peggy Lee.

Miami International Piano Festival presents pianists Kemal Gekic and Kristina Miller in Two Piano Extravaganza on Sunday, January 11 at 5 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Audiences will experience two extraordinary artists and astonishing virtuosos during an performance of poetry, love, excitement and joy during a special tribute to the music of Rachmaninoff and Lutoslawsky.

As Smokey Robinson's protégés, Australia's Human Nature returns to its soulful roots with its acclaimed interpretations of the Motown songbook in HUMAN NATURE - Back to the Sound of Motown, presented by the City of Aventura, on Thursday, January 22 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The show is a celebration of all the things the performers and their audiences love most, the greatest songs of all time, with three of the greatest vocal harmony singers in the world. This dynamic show will celebrate some of Motown's chart-topping hits, including “Dancing in the Street,” “Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” “Reach Out I'll Be There,” “Stop! In the Name of Love” as well as other Motown classics that the performers have become synonymous with. Human Nature will also highlight some of their own legendary Australian pop hits and so much more.

Audiences will step into an evening of live music that blends cultural traditions with modern flair when the Tony-nominated Callaway Sisters Raise the Roof during Broadway the Calla-way coming to the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, January 23 at 8 p.m. as part of the 2025/2026 Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura. Broadway World describes the sisters as, “the best sister act of all time…their show is indisputable, irrefutable, magical, musical, melodious, harmonious perfection.” Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway are a singular singing sensation, entertaining audiences with showstoppers from Broadway hits like “West Side Story,” “Chicago,” “Funny Girl,” “Cats,” “Carousel,” “Wicked” and more by musical director Alex Rybeck. Ann is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadway World as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.” Liz is a Grammy nominee, Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's “Merrily We Roll Along,” received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in “Baby,” and for five years, was praised as Grizabella in “Cats.” She also starred in the original cast of “Miss Saigon,” “The Three Musketeers” and “The Look of Love.” Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature “Anastasia” and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's “Aladdin” and the “King of Thieves” and “The Return of Jafar.” VIP tickets are available as an add-on and include a post-show meet & greet/photo opportunity with the artists.

Hailing from Germany and widely regarded as the most authentic tribute to Louis Armstrong in the world, South Florida Legends presents Louis Armstrong, The Tribute on Saturday, January 24 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. With striking resemblance, signature charisma and exceptional trumpet playing, Troy Anderson leads a seasoned cast of world-class jazz musicians in a concert that captures the spirit and sound of the legendary Louis Armstrong. Audiences will be transported to a golden era of jazz with timeless hits such as "Blueberry Hill," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Hello, Dolly!," "Up the Lazy River," "Them There Eyes," "When the Saints Go Marching In," "What a Wonderful World" and many more. This rare performance offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience for jazz lovers and fans of American music history.

A dozen of the world's most talented four-legged performers star in an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular that is leaving audiences everywhere howling for more during Mutts Gone Nuts – Unleashed! presented by the City of Aventura on Sunday, January 25 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The all-star lineup is the most adorable cast in show business and includes a Guinness World Record holder, an America's Got Talent fan favorite and a host of amazing rescue dogs that will dance, prance, flip and skip their way right into the audience's heart. Deemed “a must see” by The Washington Post, Mutts Gone Nuts – Unleashed! is sure to win Best in Show. VIP tickets are available and include a post-show meet & greet/photo opportunity with the "Mutts." Everyone entering the theater must have a ticket; lap tickets are available for purchase for children 12 months and under at the box office with discounted tickets for children 14 years and under.

In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, YI Love Jewish founder and CEO Avi Hoffman joins Maestro Aaron Kula and the Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra to present a powerful multimedia musical event examining the relationship between Jews and God as portrayed in Holocaust literature. God and the Holocaust comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Tuesday, January 27 at 8 p.m. This event draws from the writings of renowned Yiddish playwrights, poets and authors, featuring poignant songs from that era in a moving musical experience.

