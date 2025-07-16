Winter Park Playhouse Opens Season With JERRY'S GIRLSÂ At Orlando Shakes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winter Park Playhouse will begin its new season in a temporary location this year, presenting five professional Mainstage musicals at Orlando Shakes while its longtime home at 711 N. Orange Avenue in Winter Park undergoes renovations. The season opens with the high-energy Broadway musical revue Jerryâ€™s Girls, running August 8â€“31, 2025 at the Mandell Theatre in Loch Haven Park (812 E. Rollins St., Orlando, FL).

Jerryâ€™s Girls is a dazzling celebration of legendary Broadway composer Jerry Herman, featuring hit songs written for iconic female performers. Audiences can expect highlights from Hello, Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, and La Cage Aux Folles.

The cast stars Patrece Bloomfield, Laura Hodos*, and Desiree Montes*, with additional performances by Tay Anderson, Samm Carroll, Jordan Grant, and Lizzie Wild. Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan* will direct, with Christopher Leavy serving as music director and pianist for The Playhouse trio, joined by Ned Wilkinson on bass and Sam Forrest on percussion.

Creative credits include scenic design by Sonye Smith-Tembe, costume design by Daisy McCarthy Tucker, wig design by Nam Mai, sound design by J. Adam Smith, and lighting design by Bayley Steinwhehr.