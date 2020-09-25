The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Presents NEGOTIATING THE ELUSIVE PERFECT ONE NIGHT STAND

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in on Friday, September 25th at 1pm EDT.

Enjoy Free 10-minute virtual play readings on Fridays at 1pm. This week, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol will present its first Snack-Sized Play with: Negotiating the Elusive Perfect One Night Stand by Jason Parker Green on Friday, September 25th at 1pm EDT. Visit: www.TheSharonStudio.com for past and upcoming virtual offerings.

The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol introduces new digital entertainment: weekly 10-minute virtual play readings. A whole play in only ten minutes. These 10-minute plays will be free on Facebook, YouTube and www.TheSharonStudio.com. Each week we prepare a crave-worthy, snack-size play. The Studio is delivering big stories in small packages, giving you a tiny taste of The Studio in your own home each week. To keep it spicy, each Friday at 1pm we will be offering a new title. Tune in every week for our short play and snack pairing suggestion.

The Virtual Management Team is composed of Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Resident Director Nathaniel Niemi, Reading Graphics Kenneth Constant, Video Engineer/ Sound Designer David Bost, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, as well as Stage Manager Stephanie Horn, Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, Assistant Production Manager Layna Hoopfer, and Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson.

What: Free 10-minute virtual play readings

When: Streams on various Fridays at 1pm EDT

Watch: Like them on Facebook | Follow their YouTube | Watch on their Website

Price: Their Snack-sized play readings are FREE | They encourage donations to www.BroadwayCares.Org

