Orlando Fringe Reveals Complete Schedule Of 2026 WINTER MINI-FEST

Orlando Fringe has revealed the complete schedule of the 10th Anniversary winter festival – the fun-sized Winter Mini-Fest (formerly FESTN4) – on January 7-11, 2026 inside Orlando Shakes. Winter Mini-Fest bridges the gap for Orlando Fringe's annual May festival's patrons, offering a fun-sized, more-contained Fringe experience in one centralized location.

Unlike the May festival, Winter Mini-Fest is a cozy, curated version of the May festival, featuring more than 20 shows available for patrons over four consecutive days, with many offering two to three performances, including popular works from past festivals, new works from well-received Fringe artists and brand-new creatives scouted from the national and international Fringe circuit.﻿

The 2026 Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest is proud to present the following shows:

LOCAL

· Portal: A Sci-Fi Fairy Tale (Homicidal Orphans) – Orlando, FL: January 8 @ 7:30pm, January 10 @ 2:25pm – In 2116 AD, the brilliant Petra Devore discovers a phenomenon, the Portal, which can serve as a transition to a higher dimensional realm. An uplifting, intelligent, and exciting science fiction drama.

· Spin on Truth LP: Live Play Experience (SPINdian) – Orlando, FL: January 8 @ 8:20pm, January 10 @ 10:30pm – An original collaborative album brought to life on stage. Through dance, music, and video, it reflects on perception, passion and purpose in the art and careers we live for.

· ART(er) SPACE: an immersive comedy journey into the artmaking world (2SleepyRatGuys Amica Hunter and Bruce Ryan Costella) – Orlando, FL/Mount Vernon, WA: January 9 @ 6pm, January 11 @ 5:30pm – Join two terrible conceptual artists as they guide you through the dark, murky depths of the artmaking process. Equal parts workshop, comedy show and immersive walking tour led by Buddy Dyer's niece.

· It's Alive! LIVE (Anomalo Labs) – Orlando, FL: January 9 @ 6:40pm, January 10 @ 9:35pm – Late Night TV is back from the dead in this series of improvised interviews with myth's most monstrous anomalies. Tune in for new episodes with new ghoulish guests each night.

· The Fabulous King James Bible (New Generation Theatrical) – Orlando, FL: January 9 @ 8pm, January 11 @ 6:10pm – In the 1500's the historically gay King James I proposes a new translation of the bible, much to the chagrin of his traditional high priests.

· The Rooms We Carry (Quantum Leap Productions) – Orlando, FL: January 9 @ 8:10pm, January 11 @ 4:15pm – In the 1500's the historically gay King James I proposes a new translation of the bible, much to the chagrin of his traditional high priests.

· DK Does Movie!!! (DK Live! Productions) – Orlando, FL: January 9 @ 8:25pm, January 11 @ 9:40pm – DK Reinemer (DK Effect), Ken Hall (Netflix) and Isaac Kessler (1-MAN NO-SHOW) create a movie live on stage based entirely on suggestions and input from you, the audience... LIGHTS! CAMERA! HILARIOUS!

· Impersonators (Musetta's Waltz Productions) – Orlando, FL: January 10 @ 1:10pm, January 11 @ 5:45pm – When success becomes a cage, two performers linger in the glow of what was once a dream. Impersonators is an intimate story of love, illusion, and the weight of standing still.

NATIONAL

· CLYMOVE X RAMBÜS (Clymene Aldinger's CLYMOVE Dance and DJ KURT RAMBÜS) – NY, NY/Orlando, FL: January 10 @ 3:30pm, January 11 @ 6:20pm – Movement meets sound. Emotion meets rhythm. CLYMOVE X RAMBÜS — where dance and music collide in an electrifying live fusion. Experience artistic collaboration — body, beat and spirit in motion.

· CRACKS (Claire Lochmueller) – Chicago, IL: January 8 @ 6:20pm, January 10 @ 4:10pm, January 11 @ 9:40pm – From a childhood in the Catholic Church/JROTC military school to a multi-award-winning trans theatre-maker. This one-trans-woman dark comedy memoir is as vulnerable as it is funny.

· 1 Small Lie (Martin Dockery) – Brooklyn, NY: January 8 @ 6:50pm, January 10 @ 5:50pm – Humor, horror and suspense! In this true-crime thriller set to a killer soundtrack, a family man robs a thief of a ton of money.

· ANATOMICA – A Comedy About Meat, Bones, & The Skin You're In (Amica Hunter) – Mount Vernon, WA: January 8 @ 7:50pm, January 10 @ 5:40pm, January 11 @ 1:15pm – A hilarious, captivating and sometimes-unsettling comedy about skeleton types. A gloriously deranged Ted-Talk that's equal parts stand-up, storytelling and clown.

· Full of Grace (Andrea Barello) – Los Angeles, CA: January 8 @ 9pm, January 10 @ 5:25pm, January 11 @ 8:30pm – Padre Andrea is here to administer worship service, but his idea of a service is not quite what you expect. Between strange prayers and unusual confessions, all he wants is that you repent your sins!

· Vampira: A Hollywood Horror Story (Ingrid Garner) – Los Angeles, CA: January 8 @ 9:20pm, January 10 @ 2:40pm, January 11 @ 8:10pm – 17X Fringe award-winner Ingrid Garner (Eleanor's Story) resurrects the undead legacy of Vampira, TV's first horror host and the mercurial life of her creator in a dazzling multimedia performance.

· Funny Fortunes with Mercado de la Fortuna (Diane Jorge) – Miami, FL: January 9 @ 6:30pm, January 10 @ 6:55pm, January 11 @ 1:40pm – An improvised fortune-telling comedy starring Mercado de la Fortuna, the Caped Prophet of Punchlines, delivering hilarious prophecies con mucho, mucho humor.

· The Goodlucks (Maatology Productions) – St. Louis, MO: January 9 @ 9:30pm, January 10 @ 3:55pm, January 11 @ 4:40pm – The Goodlucks is a compelling dramedy involving a competitive acting couple who star in a hit Broadway play that challenges their relationship during awards season.

· The Best Man Show (Mark Vigeant) – Los Angeles, CA: January 9 @ 9:40pm, January 10 @ 8:05pm, January 11 @ 2:45pm – An interactive and hilarious polyamorous commitment ceremony where the Groom's brother gives the toast.

· Jon Bennett: THIS WILL ONLY EVER HAPPEN ONCE (2HOOTS PRODUCTIONS) – Portland, Oregon: January 10 @2pm, January 11 @ 8:10pm – A funny, heartfelt storytelling show connecting the thrill of live performance with the wonder of wild animals. From whales to raccoons, it celebrates the unrepeatable.

· Softie (Tim Felton) – Chicago, IL: January 10 @ 8:50pm, January 11 @ 2:20pm – Sometimes a dad is also a daddy. Join Tim Felton (think Mr. Rogers + Pee-Wee Herman + Buster Bluth) as he figures out how to connect with people as he gets older... and softer.

INTERNATIONAL

· Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep (Gravity Theatre) – Vancouver, BC, CANADA: January 8 @ 6pm, January 10 @ 9:15pm, January 11 @ 3:10pm – From the multi-award-winning creator of Bangs, Bobs & Banter comes Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep, funny, honest and raw. Some secrets can't stay hidden.

· The Event (Corvito Enterprises) – London, EN, UNITED KINGDOM: January 8 @ 9:50pm, January 9 @ 8:50pm, January 10 @12:25pm – With deep insight and wit, The Event breaks down the art of performance while exploring the absurdity of life itself.

· Shirley Gnome: Live, Bare & Natural (Heartichoke Arts) – Vancouver, BC, CANADA: January 9 @ 7:20pm, January 11 @ 4pm – Juno-nominated cabaret musician from Canada blending comedy, song and wit. Fearless, uncensored and hilarious, featuring songs from her new live album.

· No Worries If Not (Battlefield Heartbreaker Productions) – Vancouver, BC, CANADA: January 9 @ 5:50pm, January 10 @ 7:20pm, January 11 @12:50pm – A comedy about people pleasing (if that's okay with you). Vancouver-based comedian Katie-Ellen Humphries masterfully blends standup and storytelling in this surprising tale of love, lying and laundry.

Plus, Winter Mini-Fest will also feature Fringe favorites:

· Winter Mini-Fest Teaser Show: January 7 @ 7:30pm – Welcome to the grand opening of Winter Mini-Fest! Join Orlando Fringe for an exciting Teaser Show, where each artist gets just three minutes to captivate patrons with a sneak peek of their upcoming performances.

· THE JONBENET CABARET: Flashlight Cabaret: January 9 @ 11:30pm, January 10 @ 11:30pm – It's BACK! A wild flashlight-lit variety show from Fringe icon Jon Bennett! Expect chaos, comedy, dance, burlesque, puppets and absurdity as artists perform anything but their usual acts.

· Kids Fringe Mini-Morning Fest – Special fun-sized morning of (Free!) activities on Saturday, January 10 @ 10am-12pm. Come hang out with Fringezilla and enjoy a morning of family-friendly fun with some of your favorite Kids Fringe artists.

· Visual Fringe Art Market – Art Market throughout Winter Mini-Fest where patrons can meet the artists, witness them create and purchase items (of which 100% of the sales are returned to the artist)

· Winter Mini-Fest Awards: January 11 @ 11pm – Join Orlando Fringe staff, artists and volunteers of Orlando for a night of laughter, tears and honor as we say goodbye to this year's Winter Mini-Fest.

All Winter Mini-Fest shows are 70 minutes or less and are $15. All Winter Mini-Fest goers must also get a button ($3) to attend all shows.

“Welcome to the 10th Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest!” says Tempestt Halstead, Artistic Director of Orlando Fringe. “Curating this milestone year meant honoring a decade of bold, intimate, risk-taking work while lifting up the new voices shaping our future. This lineup brings together emerging creators and brand-new work from returning favorites. Each piece will leave you wanting more. A heartfelt thank you to our staff and volunteers for their dedication, and to our audiences for joining us and for supporting the kind of fearless, independent art that keeps Fringe thriving and our community creating. I invite everyone to lean in, explore and try something new. Curiosity is the heart of this festival.”

For Winter Mini-Fest photos and poster, go to Orlando Fringe Winter Mini–Fest Media Drive.

Experience Orlando Fringe “Winter Mini-Fest” from January 7 – January 11, 2026 inside Orlando Shakes located at 812 Rollins St., Orlando, FL 32803. For the complete schedule, parking information and to purchase tickets, visit www.orlandofringe.org.

Orlando Fringe Save-the-Dates:

Colin Mochrie & Friends: A Fab Fringe Fundraiser April 6, 2026

The 35th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival May 12-25, 2026