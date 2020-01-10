The Athens Theatre Is Set To Unloose The Seuss On Youss

It's books. It's books. Come take a looks. They've taken Seuss's pages and put them on the Athens' stages. With whoo-sits, and what-nits, imagination galore, come take a look-zits, we promise not to bore.

That's right! Seussical, Jr. is pouncing and bouncing onto the Athens Theatre stage on January 17th, bringing a visually stunning and musically cunning show that will have Central Florida absolutely buzzing.

Although Seussical, Jr. focuses primarily on two favorites, Horton Hears a Who and Horton Hatches the Egg, audiences will recognize characters and tid-bits from over 15 Dr. Seuss classics! Everyone's favorite cat in a striped hat is perfectly plucked from the cover of every book and acts as the show's infamous and often vociferous narrator. He leads the audience between the itty-bitty Who city and Horton's wild and colorful jungle.

When Horton (Logan Freeman) discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos--and a tiny soul called JoJo who sings quite the solo (Adalyn Goodwin), he must protect the miniscule strangers from a world of ridicule and dangers. Along his journey, and after she begs, Horton is entrusted with lazy Mayzie La Bird's (Skyla Sollowen) egg. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the fearless Gertrude McFuzz (Bethany Wolek) never loses faith, and the show ends with a smile. The powers of friendship, loyalty, and community are challenged but emerge triumphant and end undamaged!

Before you leave, though, stop the caboose! There's a real danger inside Horton's jungle-and it is not a loose goose or an oversized moose. It's hot, and it's scary. Small creatures are harried. As flames lick their noses, we thought, we'd supposes, that maybe for green-backs we'd take some sweet poses - with you and your closests, and maybe your toeses. Slick pics with your chicks and our Seussical schtiks, we'll gather your money-may it flow like honey. So we'll not be a failure, help us help our furry friends in Australiar.

The Athens Theatre invites you to join them Friday, January 17th, as they celebrate opening night of Seussical, Jr. with a FREE champagne (or sparkling cider) toast. Performances run through February 2nd, though, so if you can't make it on opening night, come to any of the other performances and treat your whole family to an outing you will not forget! The historic Athens Theatre is located in Downtown DeLand, and tickets are priced from $11 to $29. To purchase your tickets in advance or find out more specific information about dates and times, visit the Athens Theatre website online at www.AthensDeLand.com or call the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00 - 5:00 pm and 1½ hours before live performances.

After each performance, audiences will have the chance to be photographed with a character from Seussical, Jr. for a $5.00 donation. All photo proceeds will be donated to Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization, WIRES. For more information about this organization visit wires.org.au.





