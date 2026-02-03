TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour To Play Limited Engagement at King Center

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The King Center, partnering with The American Theatre Guild, will present the North American tour of the Broadway smash hit, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. This musical that celebrates the iconic life and legacy of Tina Turner is part of the 25–26 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series and will take the King Center’s L3Harris Main Stage Feb. 24–25, 2026.

Tickets to TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL are available for purchase online at KingCenter.com, in-person at the King Center Ticket Office or by calling 321-242-2219.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The new tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America. A full tour route is available at here.

The cast is led by Darilyn Burtley. Burtley is a Chicago-born actor and vocalist whose career spans theatre, television, and concert stages including Lyric Opera of Chicago and the hit television series “Chicago P.D.” and “The Chi.”

Darilyn Burtley is joined on tour by Monty Kane (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), Katrina Garvin (Zelma Bullock), India Shelbi Boone (Tina Turner at certain performances), Eva Ruwé (Gran Georgeanna) and Eleni Kutay, (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Brooke Aneece, Brooke Bailey, Moriah J. Baskett, Tiffany Beckford, Lamar Burns, Kyle Channell, Meleeke Christopher, Lee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert Davis, Claire Davy, Tiyanna Gentry, Jordan Estella Hankerson, Jonathan Heller, Auset Jones, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Collin Kilfeather, Morgan Lewis, Danezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jadyn Romè, Ned Way, Richard Yarrell III.

TINA -The Tina Turner Musical is Directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd and Associate Director Sharika Niles with Choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast and Associate Choreographer Janet Rothermel, Set and Costume Designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson with Associate Scenic Designer Brian Webb and Costume Coordinator Kaitlyn Barrett, additional Music and Arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck with Music Supervision by Alvin Hough Jr., Lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet with Associate Lighting Designer John Viesta and Assistant Lighting Designer Ken Wills, Sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Associate Sound Designer Jaechelle Johnson, Projection Design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg with Associate Projection Designer Simon Harding and Animator Brittany Bland, Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates with Hair & Wig Coordinator Liz Printz and Casting by Murnane Casting.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring true story of a woman who defied racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. This smash-hit stage production celebrates Tina Turner’s resilience, talent, and triumphant rise from a small-town girl with a big voice to an international icon.

Featuring some of her biggest hits, “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “The Best,” and “River Deep – Mountain High,” the show has captivated over 8 million theatergoers worldwide with its powerful message and electrifying energy.

One of the best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and influenced generations with her music, performances, and unshakable spirit. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 with Ike Turner and later nominated in 2021 for her solo career. Her legacy continues to inspire strength, hope, and transformation. Her legacy lives on.

Originally produced by Stage Entertainment, TINA -The Tina Turner Musical opened at the Aldwych Theatre on London's West End in 2018 before a global roll-out that brought the show to sold-out audiences across the world. In North America, the Broadway production opened in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical and spurred a national tour. A new touring production, produced in collaboration with Crossroads Live North America launched in the Fall of 2024 in Springfield, Ohio. In Europe, TINA currently has its first ever UK & Ireland tour and had productions at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany, The Apollo Theater in Stuttgart, Germany, the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, Netherlands, the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and a sell-out season at Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia. The West End Production at the Aldwych Theatre played its final show on September 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan