Pompano Beach Arts Will Present Black History Month Weekend Of Music And Arts Programming

Events will take place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, will present a weekend of Black History Month programming from February 19 through February 21, 2026.

The series will include jazz performances and a multidisciplinary arts event at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, with proceeds from select events supporting the Empowering Black Creatives Scholarship Fund for emerging artists in 2026.

The weekend will feature three public events highlighting music, visual art, culinary arts, and cultural storytelling. Programming will include jazz performances with local and international connections, as well as EXQUISITE, a ticketed art, food, and wine experience presented by Noir Infusion Arts in partnership with Pompano Beach Arts.

Cultural Affairs Director Ty Tabing said, “Together, this weekend reflects the City of Pompano Beach's commitment to honoring Black history not only by remembering the past, but by actively investing in the future of Black art, culture, and creative voices. From jazz and soul to canvas and cuisine, this is a celebration designed for those who value culture with purpose.”

JAZZ REFLECTIONS

JAZZ REFLECTIONS will take place on Thursday, February 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and will feature vocalist Nicole Yarling. Admission will be free with advance registration required.

LADIES OF SIMONE: A TRIBUTE TO NINA SIMONE

LADIES OF SIMONE: A TRIBUTE TO NINA SIMONE will be presented on Friday, February 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Tickets will be priced at $25.

EXQUISITE: A BLACK ART, FOOD & WINE EXPERIENCE

EXQUISITE will take place on Saturday, February 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. The event will transform the venue into a multidisciplinary arts experience featuring visual art by artists including Loui V, Kenyan Alexander, Symphonii, and Tyga B., along with live performances by April RaQuel and saxophonist Doug McDonald, also known as Mr. Shine in the Dark. Additional performers will be announced.

Culinary participants will include Chef Paul Griffith of Barbados, Chef Robinson “Chef Rob” Joseph of Michel’s Catering & Events, and Chef Shenike of EatswithShenike. Ticket options will include general admission at $65 and a $100 VIP experience, with proceeds benefiting the Empowering Black Creatives Scholarship Fund.

Noel Johnson, president of Noir Infusion Arts, said, “NIA is a pioneering venture dedicated to cultivating and showcasing the vibrant creativity of African American artists in South Florida. We aim to uplift local communities and contribute to a broader cultural dialogue. The tri-county area, while rich in diversity, has been underserved in terms of music, visual arts, and theatrical performances reflecting the African American experience and perspective. By championing the talents of these artists specifically we hope to provide them with a platform to express themselves authentically.”

Sponsorship opportunities, artist participation, and vendor collaborations remain available. Additional information, registration, and tickets can be found through the Pompano Beach Arts website.

Pompano Beach Arts oversees cultural programming throughout the city, including visual arts, music, theatre, dance, public art, and film, and manages venues such as the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center and The Hive Black Box Theatre, Bailey Contemporary Arts, and the Blanche Ely House Museum.