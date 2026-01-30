Rebecca Jo Lightfoot to Perform PUT A LITTLE LOVE IN YOUR HEART at Winter Park Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Popular regional performer Rebecca Jo Lightfoot will step onto The Winter Park Playhouse cabaret stage to debut her solo cabaret - Put A Little Love In Your Heart - February 18 and 19, 2026. Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano. The Playhouse cabarets are currently being performed in The Mandell Theater at Orlando Shakes located at 812 East Rollins Street Orlando FL 32803.

Join Becca Jo for an evening of story and song reminiscing about the journey that has brought her to where she is today and the loving moments and people who shaped her life along the way! Audiences will fall in love with Becca Jo's endearing personality and dynamic delivery that set her apart as a performer. Put A Little Love In Your Heart will highlight a variety of song styles from classics like "Happy Days Are Here Again" to Broadway favorites and pop hits from artists like Journey and Alicia Keyes.

Rebecca Jo Lightfoot is a seasoned and popular stage performer who has been a regular on The Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage and was most recently seen in Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Hoedown. Other Playhouse Mainstage shows include All Hands On Deck, Heartbeats, Christmas My Way, Pump Boys and Dinettes, The Bikinis among others.

Becca Jo has been performing since the age of 18 beginning with summer stock theatre in Michigan, theme parks in Ohio and a variety of regional theatres in the midwest. Here in Orlando, you may have also seen Becca Jo performing at Walt Disney World resort in the EPCOT holiday production - Joyful! A Celebration of the Season. Additionally, she has been seen in Beetlejuice at Universal Studios, Spamalot at Orlando Shakes, Gorgeous at The Renaissance Theatre Co., and at various locations at Universal Citywalk. She currently leads praise and worship at St Luke's Methodist Church.