OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD Next For The Ensemble Company At Imagine Performing Arts Center

The Ensemble Company, the repertory theatre company in residence at Imagine Performing Arts Center, will continue its eighth season with Alexis Scheer’s play Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, running March 6 through March 15, 2026.

Set in 2008, high above Miami in a cluttered treehouse, the play follows four teenage girls who attempt a séance to summon the spirit of Pablo Escobar against the backdrop of the presidential election between Barack Obama and John McCain. What begins as a provocative game escalates into a confrontation shaped by friendship, power, imagination, and fear, as the girls test the boundaries between fantasy and reality.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord was originally developed and staged by Off the Grid in Boston in 2018, followed by its Off-Broadway world premiere in 2019 at WP Theater and Second Stage Theater, directed by Whitney White.

The Ensemble Company’s production will be directed by Producing Artistic Director Matthew MacDermid, whose previous work with the company includes The Thanksgiving Play, Frozen, and The Other Place. The cast features Maddy Poston as Zoom, returning to the company after her performance as Cassidy in Appropriate. Making their Ensemble Company debuts are Sarah Bathelemy as Squeeze, Ana Gomez-Lugo as Pipe, and Loudise Ortiz-Hernandez as Kit. Jessica Hamilton will serve as production stage manager.

Performances will take place in the Barbara Lynn Johnson Theatre at Imagine Performing Arts Center, located at 1220 Oviedo Mall Boulevard in Oviedo. Evening performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. A special industry night performance will be held on Monday, March 9, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $22 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 60 and up, and $18 for students with valid identification. Tickets are available through the company’s official ticketing platform.