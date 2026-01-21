POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE is Now Casting Performers For Three 2026 Holiday Residency Shows

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pomp Snow & Cirqueumstance is now accepting auditions for its 2026 holiday residency shows.

Following the growing popularity and success of PSC's 2025 residency productions in Orlando and Nashville, the company is expanding its roster of performers, crew members, and technicians for the upcoming season.

In addition to returning to Orlando and Nashville, PSC will debut a third holiday residency show in 2026, premiering at Atlantis Paradise Island Resorts.

Based on the award-winning book series by Broadway director Neil Goldberg, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance follows the story of three best friends who hone their music, magic, and circus skills at a secret university-then share their talents and stories with the world. The live production blends musical theater, stagecraft, magic, and circus arts, with animation seamlessly blending real and visual worlds into an action-packed immersive storytelling theatrical experience.

Casting & Submissions

To submit resumes or request additional casting information, please contact:

Rob@pompsnowcirque.com

Casting@pompsnowcirque.com