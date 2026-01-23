Orchard Theatre Set To Reopen In December 2026 Following Major Refurbishment

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orchard Theatre is entering the final stages of its refurbishment programme ahead of a planned reopening in December 2026, Dartford Borough Council has confirmed. The theatre will reopen to audiences with a production of Cinderella on Saturday, December 12, 2026, with casting to be announced.

Over recent months, Dartford Borough Council has completed extensive works at the Orchard Theatre, including the full removal of RAAC concrete from the roof, upgrades to key areas of the building, and improvements to accessibility. While the scale and technical complexity of the project has extended the timeline, the Council has said the work will future-proof the venue for long-term use.

With many major elements now complete, the Council is preparing for a phased handover of the building to Trafalgar Theatres, the venues division of Trafalgar Entertainment, at the end of November 2026. All safety systems are expected to be fully operational at that point, with some final works continuing into December as the venue reaches full readiness.

At a meeting of Dartford’s Cabinet on January 22, councillors approved a capital project budget of up to £11.6 million to complete the essential works at the Orchard Theatre. An additional £330,000 was approved to allow Orchard West to continue presenting performances until September 2026. The temporary venue, which opened in 2023, has enabled programming to continue during the closure and supported local theatre employment.

To facilitate the handover process, a small number of upcoming performances will be cancelled. Trafalgar Theatres will contact affected ticket holders directly.

Jeremy Kite, Leader of Dartford Borough Council, said the project is now nearing completion and thanked residents and audiences for their patience. Helen Enright, CEO of Trafalgar Theatres, said the company is preparing to return live entertainment, including large-scale musicals, to the venue and confirmed the pantomime season will mark the theatre’s reopening.