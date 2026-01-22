Stranahan House Museum to Host Pineapple Jam in April

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Friday, April 10, from 6:30 to 10 a.m., the Historic Stranahan House Museum will turn into a lively tropical paradise for Pineapple Jam, an unforgettable evening of open bars, live music and delicious food.

The picturesque New River will create the perfect backdrop for the casual tropical soirée at Broward County's oldest and most historic home. More than 300 community leaders, adorned in tropical chic attire, will come together to celebrate both Fort Lauderdale's history and the future. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind items and exclusive experiences through a raffle and silent auction.

Co-chaired by Marianna Seiler DeJager and Brianna Reeves, Pineapple Jam is the Historic Stranahan House Museum's largest annual fundraising event. The 2026 event will once again shine a spotlight on outstanding leaders and partners whose dedication helps share Fort Lauderdale's cultural and civic life through their commitment to preservation, education and community impact. The announcement for the Pineapple Jam honorees is forthcoming.

All proceeds will support the year-round historic preservation and education programs at the Historic Stranahan House Museum, one of the top cultural attractions in Fort Lauderdale. The Historic Stranahan House Museum is the oldest house in Fort Lauderdale and the epicenter of Broward County's long and fascinating history. Built in 1901, Stranahan House is recognized as the birthplace of Fort Lauderdale and was home to the area's first businessman, Frank Stranahan, and the first schoolteacher, Ivy Cromartie Stranahan. Stranahan House opened as a museum in 1984.

Event sponsorships ranging from $1,500 to $7,500 are available at https://stranahanhouse.org/pineapple-jam-2026/