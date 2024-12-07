Review: WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD at Titusville Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s not often that audiences have the chance to experience a completely new musical here in Central Florida, but that is what is happening every night (and select days) on stage at Titusville Playhouse with the premiere of WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD which plays on the Titusville, FL stage through December 15th. This light, family-friendly holiday-themed musical will add more than a bit of holiday cheer to even the biggest Scrooge and provides the perfect start to the season.

WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD is an original, jukebox Christmas musical written by Jeremy Desmon and with arrangements and orchestrations by Jesse Vargas (and additional arrangements & orchestrations by Titusville Playhouse’s Spencer Crosswell). The show has been further developed by Titusville Playhouse in conjunction with Lively McCabe Entertainment and will soon be released for production by theatres around the world through Music Theatre International (MTI).

It tells the story of Santa Claus (Frank Thompson) who, after a particularly tiresome Christmas Eve delivery around the world, stops for coffee at a New York City diner staffed by bubbly waitress Lucy (Emilee Mari Fruscella) who encourages Santa to follow his dreams. This leads to a bit of an identity crisis for jolly old Nick who decides, along with his wife, Mrs. Claus (Samantha Grace Sostak), that the time has come to hang up his red velvet hat and hand his job off to a new Santa, sending the North Pole (and all its elvish inhabitants) into a frenzy. Soon the “Bells of Sinterklaas” are retrieved to work their magic and find the one who will take the reins (and reindeer) from the “Man with the Bag”. The problem is the man chosen by the bells - self-absorbed, narcissistic advertising exec Jack (Joseph Trewin) - wants nothing to do with the Christmas magic and declines the offer. While Santa tries out new hobbies to embrace in his retirement, Mrs. Claus and head elf, Rhubarb (Gabrielle Hockensmith) become more determined to convince Jack to embrace his destiny, and they soon recruit Lucy to help Jack change his mind. Will Jack change his ways and accept his fate to become the new holly jolly fellow in time? Or is there another way for Mrs. Claus, Lucy and all the elves to save Christmas?

WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD is an interesting take on the jukebox musical model. It incorporates holiday favorites including “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Twelve Days of Christmas” but most of the score draws from a more modern songbook including songs from artists like Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, Rascal Flatts, Shawn Mendes, and Hootie & The Blowfish, just to name a few. These songs are arranged by Jesse Vargas in a more “mid-century” style (think Postmodern Jukebox) since the play is set in 1959 New York. This works well in some cases and is a stretch in others, but it works fine because the musical doesn’t take itself too seriously. Jeremy Desmon’s book reads like a Hallmark Christmas movie, which has such a vigorous following, they have become synonymous with Christmas storytelling. So, between the familiar format, the recognizable songs, the holiday cliches and the ”sweet as a sugarplum” plot – WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD makes for entertainment much like the comfort food and treats that we all consume this time of year – delicious and satisfying, if a little light on nutritional value.

On the Titusville Playhouse stage, this holiday offering comes to technicolor life via bold design choices and energetic staging. Director Steven J. Heron embraces the material and leans into the frenetic pace of the north pole workshop and the smooth and slick feel of the “Mad Men” era real world. He has brought together a talented cast who each bring their own flair to these fun characters.

Speaking of characters, the cast of WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD do a great job telling this new holiday tale. The ensemble seems to be having a blast, especially in their roles as elves with names like Cinnamon, Freezerburn, and Bubblewrap. As Jack, the smooth (and initially smarmy) young Ad exec, Joseph Trewin, does a solid job convincing the audience of his shallow nature. Mr. Trewin also gets to show off his strong singing voice on some of the musical’s more modern numbers. As waitress (and de facto North Pole advocate) Lucy, Emilee Mari Fruscella does a lovely job conveying Lucy’s optimism and joy. Frank Thompson is a great Santa and Samantha Grace Sostak gives a fabulous performance as his hard working and underappreciated wife. Christopher deJongh is quite funny as the mysterious Topher, and Gabrielle Hockensmith gets the most laughs of the evening as frustrated (yet fiercely loyal) head elf Rhubarb.

To maximize the festiveness of a holiday musical, a number of elements should be employed: colorful settings, dynamic lighting, whimsical costumes, and joyful choreography. Titusville Playhouse’s WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD hits all these notes well. Matthew Herman’s scenic and video design are bright, bold and brilliant (I particularly loved all the art deco touches of the NYC scenes), Davis Vande Steeg’s lighting creates just the right mood (loved the ominous end to “Twelve Days”), and Jordyn Linkous’ costumes, wigs, and choreography fit the style and setting perfectly. Finally, Spencer Croswell who serves as music director, sound designer and additional music arranger/orchestrator ensures the score (and those singing it) bring the music to vivid life on stage.

Overall, WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD at Titusville Playhouse is like a warm cup of cocoa by the fire on a chilly Christmas Eve. It comforts and entertains while bringing a new holiday story to life with recognizable and enjoyable music – ensuring that audiences walk away with enough comfort and joy to last the whole holiday season.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through December 15th. Tickets start at $32. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://titusvilleplayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Titusville Playhouse: Niko Stamos

Header Photo: Emilee Mari Fruscella as Lucy and Frank Thompson as Santa Claus

Top Photo: Joseph Trewin as Jack and the Cast of What A Wonderful World

Mid Photo 1: Samantha Grace Sostak as Mrs. Claus and Frank Thompson as Santa Claus

Mid Photo 2: The Cast of What A Wonderful World

Mid Photo 3: Gabrielle Hockensmith as Rhubarb and the Cast of What A Wonderful World

Mid Photo 4: Joseph Trewin as Jack and Emilee Mari Fruscella as Lucy

Bottom Photo: Frank Thompson as Santa Claus, Samantha Grace Sostak as Mrs. Claus and the Cast of What A Wonderful World

