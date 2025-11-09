Atlanta Holiday Tradition Returns with Alliance Theatre’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For generations of Atlantans, the holiday season isn’t complete without a visit to the Alliance Theatre’s beloved production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Now celebrating its 36th year, this perennial favorite returns to the Coca-Cola Stage from November 15 through December 24, 2025, with a fresh perspective: Amanda Watkins, the Alliance’s Director of New Work, steps into the director’s chair for the first time, guiding David H. Bell’s acclaimed adaptation into a new era.

A New Director, a Cherished Tradition

Watkins, who has been with the Alliance since 2018, brings both deep local roots (she grew up in Gainesville, GA) and a wealth of theatrical experience to the production. “This might be one of the most fulfilling things I do in my job at the Alliance,” she shared in a recent interview. “A CHRISTMAS CAROL is an opportunity for us to investigate how we relate to ourselves and others. Who doesn’t want to be lifted up by that? We can all see ourselves in this story.”

While this is Watkins’ first time directing the holiday classic, she’s no stranger to its legacy. She credits her predecessors, including Leora Morris and Caitlin Hargraves, for shaping the current production’s rich, nuanced approach. “My first goal needed to be not to get in the way of it,” Watkins says. “It’s a really rich, nuanced, perfectly balanced story. It’s still traditional but also lifted up by contemporary conversations. My job is to continue to helm what’s already been created so beautifully.”

A Cast of Atlanta Favorites

Returning for his fifth year as Ebenezer Scrooge is Andrew Benator, a fixture of Atlanta’s theatre scene. “Andrew is brilliant. He’s a really good Scrooge, and very accessible,” Watkins notes. “You really believe this is a guy who, through a series of circumstances, has become who he is. We spend a good deal of time looking at the younger versions of Scrooge and really understanding how he got to where he is.”

The production also features a host of returning favorites, including Lowrey Brown as Jacob Marley, Caleb Clark as Young Scrooge/Peter, Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Tom Watkins/Mr. Fezziwig/Topper, and Cullen Wood as Tiny Tim. The ensemble’s versatility is on full display, with many actors taking on multiple roles - a choice that, according to Watkins, is both intentional and meaningful. “There’s very mindful doubling in the piece. It’s not done in a kitschy way, but so we see all the different sides of the coin as far as the people whom Scrooge affects.”

A Fresh Take on a Timeless Tale

David H. Bell’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story, now in its fifth season, has been praised for its Broadway-scale production values and emotional depth. Watkins is particularly drawn to the use of four carolers who play an integral role in Scrooge’s journey. “They’re not puppeteers, but they’re definitely a presence in the piece. Their gorgeous voices operate many of the transitions, and the kind, watchful eye of their presence makes the stakes higher.”

The production’s visual storytelling is equally striking, with set design by Todd Rosenthal, costumes by Mariann Verheyen, and lighting by Greg Hofmann. One of Watkins’ favorite moments in the production involves the Ghost of Christmas Future. “Without spoiling it too much, it’s sort of horrifying, but I love how it manifests.”

Music, Humanity, and Holiday Spirit

Music plays a central role in this adaptation, with arrangements by Greg Matteson and original compositions by Kendall Simpson. Watkins highlights a particularly moving scene in Act Two, when the Ghost of Christmas Present invites Scrooge to listen to singing happening simultaneously around the world. “It’s a beautiful arrangement, and the actors are out in the audience, representing people from around the world, each singing in different languages. It starts a little atonal, and then it releases into this gorgeous, famous Christmas hymn. It’s pretty special.”

But at its core, Watkins believes the enduring power of A CHRISTMAS CAROL lies in its humanity. “None of us are magically terrible. Seeing the ‘why’ behind Scrooge’s actions helps us look at ourselves and maybe have some forgiveness for things that happened to us when we were younger. The story’s power is in showing us that it’s never too late to change.”

A Gift for Atlanta: On Stage and Online

As Watkins puts it, “People come every year, and it’s not just because they think they’re supposed to or because it’s a tradition. Each audience member may meet the story differently, but I think the evergreen-ness of it is that it helps us to understand how we address our own hearts and minds. This play does that so well through this character we call Scrooge and the people within its community who give him a second chance.”

This holiday season, Atlanta audiences are invited to experience that second chance, and perhaps find a bit of their own, at the Alliance Theatre’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL run November 15 through December 24, 2025, with opening night on November 20. For those who can’t make it in person, a filmed version will be available to stream on Alliance Theatre Anywhere at the end of December. Tickets are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office (404.733.4600) or online at www.alliancetheatre.org/christmas.

Lead Photo: Actors Lowrey Brown and Andrew Benator in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Photo by Greg Mooney

Top Photo: Actor Andrew Benator in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Photo by Greg Mooney

Mid-Photo 1: Actors Cullen Wood, Christopher Hampton, Blythe Armistead, Andrew Benator, Caleb Baumann, Emberlynn Wood, and Clare Latham in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Photo by Greg Mooney

Mid-Photo 2: Actor Andrew Benator in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Photo by Greg Mooney