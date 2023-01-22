Review: CLUE ON STAGE at Osceola Arts

Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White. These six suspects have been part of our pop culture lexicon since they were dreamed up by British board game designer Anthony Pratt in 1943. And over the last 80 years Mr. Pratt's creation (originally, Cluedo in the UK then renamed Clue in the U.S. for its 1949 release) has become a staple at game nights worldwide. Side note: It is, in fact, this reviewer's favorite game and inspired my own collection of over 30 different versions of the game. But Clue has evolved over the years beyond the dining room table and has since inspired a musical, several books and video games, and a 1985 film. It is this camp classic film that serves as the basis for CLUE ON STAGE, a theatrical mounting of the movie, which is now being lovingly and hilariously performed on stage now at Osceola Arts.

CLUE ON STAGE (titled that way, perhaps to make it clear this is the movie story vs. the critically planned 1993 musical) is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and original music by Michael Holland. If you are familiar with the film on which the play is based, you know the story. It is 1954 and six strangers are summoned to the stately mansion of "Mr. Boddy" just outside Washington, D.C. They arrive one by one and are each assuming an alias to protect their identities since each is being blackmailed by their host for certain "unamerican" activities. There's the bumbling Colonel Mustard (Robert Napieralski), jittery socialite, Mrs. Peacock (Elle Grant), awkward and clumsy Mr. Green (Christian Inirio), sultry Miss Scarlet (Aspen Thompson), academic Professor Plum (Jeffrey Otto) and the mysterious Mrs. White (Kelley Mauro). They are welcomed by butler, Wadsworth (Andrew Hakimipour) and an evening filled with murder and mayhem begins.

Osceola Arts' production of CLUE ON STAGE is faithful to the film but with a theatrical flavor that is only possible in live theatre. The pacing of the movie is very frenetic and fast-paced and barely comes up for air throughout. In Osceola Arts' production there are moments that almost get to that level of intensity, but not entirely. But the ensemble gathered together by director Joy Belding is well suited for this madcap romp and all do a great job keeping the story moving, eliciting numerous laughs along the way. The best moments (and lines) are the ones that fans of the film have memorized and those work brilliantly. Many of these iconic lines are uttered by the hilarious Kelley Mauro as Mrs. White and there were actual cheers on top of guffaws during her delivery of Madeline Kahn's (improvised, btw) penultimate confession - "flames, on the side of my face!" But every actor on stage embodies their given role well. Andrew Hakimipour gives the audience a Wadsworth that is less stuffy and more steady, and he does his best with Wadsworth's speedy dialogue (especially towards the end of the play). Lauren Senninger is quite funny as the stereotypical French maid Yvette, and Vincent Pupo has the daunting task of playing four separate roles (most of which meet a chilling fate) as does Shelby Randle. Overall, the cast gives a great performance that keeps the audience laughing throughout the performance.

The creative designs and direction for CLUE ON STAGE effectively bring to life the familiar setting of the film, while nodding to the classic board game as well. I loved that costume designer Kimberly Murray Patel opted for costumes for each character that felt closer to those in the game (a complaint I have always had with the film) with some unique and period-appropriate choices. Technical director and sound designer, Waylon Lemasters has created a very functional setting for the story to unfold - utilizing Osceola's turntable very effectively to allow all nine rooms of the game to appear in some fashion - punctuated by the appropriate thunder and music. Bradley Cronenwett's lighting design creates a spooky and sinister mood that works well.

Overall, CLUE ON STAGE at Osceola Arts is a love letter to fans of the game (and film) and a downright fun evening of theatre. And even if you think you already know whodunnit, simply watching these familiar folks frolic and flounder on stage feels comfortable and like going home (if your home is a spooky old house with secret passageways). So get your notepads ready and head down to Osceola Arts to find out for yourself who committed the murder (or murders!), with what and where.

CLUE ON STAGE, presented by Osceola Arts, runs through February 5th. Tickets are only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, February 4th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the February 4th matinee. For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

All Photos provided by Osceola Arts and feature the cast of CLUE ON STAGE