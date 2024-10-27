Review: ANASTASIA at Titusville Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



History, romance and a captivating mystery told in a breathtakingly magical way – that’s the thrilling combination you get with ANASTASIA, the latest production from Titusville Playhouse. The beloved musical, inspired by the classic 1997 animated film, takes audiences on a “Journey to the Past” through early 20th-century Russia and Paris and does so with a stellar cast and a beautiful creative vision that shines on the Titusville stage with vibrant energy and heartfelt emotion. Whether you are a longtime fan of the musical or experiencing it for the first time, this rendition promises to enchant and inspire.

ANASTASIA, with a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens tells the fictionalized tale of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna Romanov of Russia, who, in real life, was rumored to have survived the execution of her family, who ruled Russia for many centuries. The story follows Anya (Kristen Olson), a young woman trying to make her way in post-Bolshevik Revolution Leningrad (aka St. Petersburg). Anya, suffering from amnesia, embarks on a quest to uncover her past and determine if she just might be the long-lost Duchess. With the help of two con men, Dmitry (Daniel Grest) and Vlad Popov (Frank Thompson) – Anya journeys from the streets of St. Petersburg to the glittering lights of Paris, in an adventure filled with danger and excitement. Once in Paris, the three must convince Anastasia’s grandmother, the exiled Dowager Empress (Natalie Palmer) and her lady in waiting, Countess Lily (Jana Denning) of the truth about Anya’s identity before being caught by Russian loyalist Gleb (Garrett Holt) who is hot on their trail.

The cast of ANASTASIA does a marvelous job bringing the story to vibrant life with an infectious joy that shines through in every number. Kristen Olson is magnificent in the role of Anya, playing her at times with a playful innocence and others a fiery confidence. Her singing voice is perfectly suited to the role, soaring to the rafters with a clarity and beauty that thrills. Daniel Grest is equally suited to the role of Dimitry, playing the streetwise young man with a hard edged, but quiet vulnerability that makes it extremely believable when Anya falls for him. Like Ms. Olson, Mr. Grest’s voice is powerful and full of energy making for a great match in their numbers together. As the third member of this trio, Frank Thompson provides much of the comic relief, and does so with aplomb – presenting the audience with a Vlad that is a likeable scoundrel. Natalie Palmer is wonderful as the Dowager Empress clearly expressing the character’s devastation at losing her family and lending her resonant and powerful alto voice to the Dowager Empresses’ songs - breaking your heart a little while she does so. As Gleb, the Russian officer who first tries to befriend and warn Anya, but then ends up pursuing her all the way to Paris, Garrett Holt is cold and calculating but also displays the humanity and pain underneath his bitter shell. His voice is also well suited to Gleb’s soaring numbers. Finally, Jana Denning delivers a wonderful performance as Countess Lily – infusing the character with a smoldering charm and sly wit that makes the audience love them from their first entrance to their last. The ensemble also has numerous opportunities to shine and gives solid performances throughout the evening.

Considering the caliber of the cast of ANASTASIA, huge kudos go to director Niko Stamos who has pulled together this fabulous group of performers. And, in terms of the pacing and timing of the scenes and musical numbers he is equally successful. The scenic design by Matthew Herman is simple but perfectly conceived with static set pieces flanking the stage and select elements (desk, bed, chandelier) that punctuate perfectly. These designs work seamlessly with the video content by Broadway Media and programmed by Niko Stamos. When these two elements work together it is truly magical – creating settings that are both realistic and artistic and allowing for scenes to flow organically from one to the next. Jenna Gilreath’s choreography is fresh and exciting to watch, especially the classic Russian moves in a few numbers, a gorgeously realized Swan Lake ballet sequence, and the Charleston-inspired bohemian Paris dances. David Heguy does a great job with creating a lighting design that punctuates the magic of the evening and Spencer Crosswell’s sound design and musical direction is great. Finally, Jordyn Linkous’ Costume and Wig Designs are equally magical – especially the traditional Russian headwear, Anya’s dazzling ballgowns and the simpler, yet equally stylish 1920’s Parisian couture.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse’s ANASTASIA is a triumph. With a stellar cast, strong direction, and stunning design elements, it is a production that will linger in hearts and minds long after the final bow. With universal themes of identity, hope, and resilience the show is deeply relatable on an emotional level and by the time the final curtain falls, the audience is left with a sense of having been part of something truly special—a journey not only to the past but also a reflection on the timeless pursuit of self-discovery. In conclusion, ANASTASIA at Titusville Playhouse is a theatrical experience that should not be missed and is a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring power of the theatre to move, to excite, and to inspire.

ANASTASIA, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through November 17th. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline Photo: Kristen Olson as Anya

Top Photo: Kristen Olson as Anya & Daniel Grest as Dmitry

Middle Photo 1: Jana Denning as Countess Lily & the Cast of Anastasia

Middle Photo 2: The Cast of Anastasia

Middle Photo 3: Garrett Holt as Gleb & the Cast of Anastasia

Middle Photo 4: Natalie Palmer as Dowager Empress & Kristen Olson as Anya

Bottom Photo: Daniel Grest as Dmitry, Frank Thompson as Vlad & the Cast of Anastasia

