Photos: THE CRUCIBLE Opens This Week at Ocala Civic Theatre

The Crucible will open this week at Ocala Civic Theatre, running from October 30 through November 16, 2025. Arthur Miller’s classic drama will be directed by Greg Thompson, Check out photos of the production.

The production features scenic and projection design by Mihai Ciupe, costume design by Amanda Jones (with assistant designer Lydia Oestreich), lighting design by David Castaneda, sound design by Jazmine Whipple, props by Laura Bradford, and stage management by Ginny Riley.

Performances will take place Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., for a total of 15 performances. The production is rated PG-13.

Photo Credit: Ocala Civic Theatre



Joan Elizabeth McDonald and James R. Taylor III

Megan Hilt), Alexis Medina, and Andrew Zampa

The Cast of THE CRUCIBLE

James R. Taylor III, Joan Elizabeth McDonald, Iyanna Lynell Skinner