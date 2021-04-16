PETER PAN is Now Playing at Orlando Ballet

Orlando Ballet is now presenting Peter Pan, running through April 18, 2021.

Fly through a starlit London night and dive headfirst into a magical adventure in Neverland in Jorden Morris' Peter Pan. First the movie, then the musical and now the ballet, this full-length production choreographed by Jorden Morris will be filled with pixie dust and all your favorite characters, from Tinkerbell to the Lost Boys, to Captain Hook and his swashbuckling pirates. With all of its energy, humor and poignant movement, Peter Pan will delight the child in us all. Peter Pan will be performed at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Catch this condensed one-hour performance of the charming classic. This performance is specially designed for families of all ages. Patrons can expect a welcoming, supportive environment for people of all abilities to enjoy the beauty, splendor, and excitement of this live ballet performance. Adjustments to sound and lighting effects, including keeping the house lights dimly on, will be made.

For families with individuals with special needs, find out more about Dr. Phillips Center's designation as a Certified Autism Center here.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://orlandoballet.org/event/peter-pan/.