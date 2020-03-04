Orlando Shakes Will Present BARE BARD: HENRY IV PART 2

"Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown." A first for Orlando Shakes, this project will challenge the theater's actors like never before. The cast will race against the clock, to bring you a fantastic and spontaneous production, where anything can happen, while honoring the Bard's work and sharing another fantastic Shakespeare tale.

In this special event, you'll see William Shakespeare's story of burnt bridges and growing pains stripped down to a lively, raw, rambunctious performance, like nothing you've experienced before. Just like the acting companies of Shakespeare's time, Orlando Shakes' actors will tackle Henry IV, Part 2 with less than 40 hours of rehearsal, no designers, and no director!

Be a part of the Fire and Reign series' epic journey!

Henry IV, Part 2 is part of Orlando Shakes' Fire and Reign series, a seven Shakespeare production journey through history over three seasons covering the Rise of Henry V and the Wars of the Roses, from Richard II - Richard III.

Patrons who see Orlando Shakes' Henry IV, Part 1, Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2, as well as the UCF Celebrates the Arts reading of Henry V, will earn a limited-edition "I saw the Rise of Henry V" dog tag.

DETAILS

WHEN

March 26 - 29, 2020

WHERE

Margeson Theater

John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 East Rollins Street, Orlando, FL 32803

TICKET INFORMATION

PRICING

General Admission - $25

Henry IV, Part 2, as a part of the Fire and Reign series, is presented by A. Brian Phillips, P.A. and Albert and Lisa Prast.

Orlando Shakes is supported by United Arts of Central Florida, host of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com. This project is sponsored in part by the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida.





