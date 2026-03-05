Orlando Family Stage to Offer Special Reduced Ticket Pricing for LILLY AND THE PIRATES THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orlando Family Stage is inviting families to discover a brand-new adventure on stage with Lilly and the Pirates The Musical. Thanks to support from the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation for new play development, the theatre has reduced ticket prices for the remainder of the production's run, making it easier for families to experience a brand-new musical together.

With the special pricing initiative, children's tickets are now $10–$20 and adult tickets are $14–$24.

Adapted from the beloved children's book Lilly and the Pirates by Phillis Root, the musical follows Lilly, a young girl who spends her days worrying about everything that could go wrong. When life takes an unexpected turn, Lilly sets out on a daring journey across stormy seas, discovering courage she never knew she had. Along the way, she learns that the bravest thing she can do may be writing her own story.

The musical is directed by Christian Barillas, best known to television audiences for his role as Ronaldo on the Emmy-winning series Modern Family. Barillas says storytelling for young audiences can help children see their own experiences reflected on stage.

“It's an opportunity for kids to see their own lives reflected in stories and process their own journeys through the journey of somebody else,” Barillas said in an interview with Watermark. “Any story opens up possibilities for what your life can be.”

In Lilly and the Pirates, the young heroine's journey through fear and uncertainty leads her to an unlikely crew of treasure-seeking pirates. Barillas says the show explores themes of belonging and connection through the idea of a found family. “Living on the sea requires a lot of loyalty and structure,” Barillas says. “There's a real found family aspect, and the way Lilly comes together with these pirates becomes something really special.”



The production is part of Orlando Family Stage's commitment to developing new work for young audiences. Lilly and the Pirates The Musical was commissioned by Orlando Family Stage in partnership with First Stage in Milwaukee, two nationally recognized theatres for young audiences working together to bring new stories from page to stage.

“New work is essential to the future of theatre,” said Chris Brown, Executive Director of Orlando Family Stage. “Thanks to the support of the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, we're able to celebrate the development of new plays while making it easier for families to experience them. We hope audiences will take the opportunity to be brave and discover a brand-new musical.”

Artistic Director Jeff Revels says the story resonates far beyond its young hero. "At its heart, this is a story about navigating uncertain times,” Revels said. “Lilly May be young, but her journey is something audiences of all ages understand. It's about finding strength within yourself and discovering the courage to chart your own path."

The production celebrates the connection between books and live theatre, transforming a cherished children's story into a lively stage adventure filled with pirates, treasure maps, music, and imagination. The musical features a book by John Maclay and Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno, lyrics by John Maclay and Brett Ryback, and music by Brett Ryback, and is adapted from the book Lilly and the Pirates by Phillis Root.

Orlando Family Stage is one of the nation's leading theatres for young audiences and the only professional theatre in Florida dedicated to productions for children and families. Developing new work inspired by children's literature is a cornerstone of its mission to empower young people to be brave and empathetic through creating high-quality theatrical experiences.

Families are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-time pricing and experience this new musical adventure together.