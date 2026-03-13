BaCA Artists In Residence Program Now Accepting Applications

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department (PBCAD) is now accepting applications for the Artists in Residence (AiR) Program at the Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA). The program offers eight studio spaces for individual visual, performative, and theatrical artists for a nine-month residency from October 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027.

Through the AiR Program, PBCAD aims to foster an environment that supports artistic growth, experimentation, and professional development. The residency model is intentionally flexible, encouraging individuality, spontaneity, and collaboration among participating artists.

BaCA serves as a welcoming and inclusive creative hub where diverse art forms, practices, and modes of inquiry are accepted, nurtured, and celebrated. The AiR Program cultivates a dynamic setting that invites the public to engage with artists, observe the creative process, and experience the development of new work, attracting both local residents and cultural visitors to the growing arts community of Pompano Beach.

About BaCA

Located in Pompano Beach's historic Old Town neighborhood, the Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) has served as an incubator for artistic innovation and education since opening in 2014. The multidisciplinary arts venue has presented exhibitions featuring the work of hundreds of leading local, national, and International Artists while also offering workshops, classes, tours, and cultural events that enhance public engagement with the arts.

BaCA features more than 6,000 square feet of exhibition space, including two first-floor galleries that can operate independently or collaboratively for large-scale exhibitions. The second floor serves as the creative home of the Artists in Residence Program, providing studio spaces for resident artists as well as an open gallery and social area designed for artistic dialogue, collaboration, and public programming.

The facility is also one of the few spaces in the region offering two kilns for ceramicists and pottery artists, available for use by resident artists and through BaCA's educational classes and workshops.

Program Details

The AiR Program provides selected artists with studio space within BaCA's collaborative environment, where they can pursue their creative practice while engaging with fellow artists and the public through exhibitions, programming, and community interaction.

Eligibility: Open to U.S.-based artists working in a variety of disciplines who are 18 years or older and not currently enrolled in an academic program.

Application Timeline:

Application Opens: January 22, 2026

Application Deadline: March 24, 2026, at 11:59 PM

Application Fee: $25 per applicant

All applications must be submitted through the CallForEntry.org (CAFÉ) system.

Residency Dates

Artists selected for the program will participate from October 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027, with studio move-ins available in September 2026 prior to the official start of the residency.

For full guidelines and to apply, visit:

https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=16814