Orlando Shakes Announces Revised COVID-19 Protocols

Effective immediately, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test to attend performances or special events, managing director Douglas Love-Ramos announced today.

In doing so, Orlando Shakes, Central Florida's largest professional theater company, continues to follow the recommendations and guidelines of its local health partners, national actors' unions, and city, state, and federal laws.

Instead of providing a negative COVID-19 test to attend an indoor show and/or event at Orlando Shakes, guests 5 years of age and older must now only wear a face mask when inside the building.

"As we produce our dynamic slate of professional productions this season, we will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the unions we work with that represent our actors, stage managers, designers, and directors - each working hard to secure safe environments for their members," said Love-Ramos.

"We are so pleased that our community is in a much safer place than it was just two months ago," Love-Ramos added. "Our goal throughout this pandemic has been to provide the safest space possible for artists, guests, and our staff. With guidance from our local health partners, state, local and federal agencies, and also the actors' union, we look to continue this practice by implementing these current recommendations."

For additional information, please visit OrlandoShakes.org/Safety