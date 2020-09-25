Orlando Fringe Announces This Month's First Fringe Friday to Feature Halloween-Themed Performances

First Fringe Friday will take place this coming Friday, October 2, at 7:00 pm.

Orlando Fringe announced that this month's First Fringe Friday would feature performances themed toward Halloween. The three short performances that are scheduled to be presented next Friday are written with the theme in mind, but Fringe has stressed that the plays do not need to be scary or creepy. "Whatever Halloween means to you," added Fringe Theatre Producer Lindsay Taylor.

The lineup of performances includes:

Horror Happy Hour with Fringe Staff Members

They have a weekly horror show on Facebook live and have been longtime Fringe staff members and we are going to chat about their show!

The Chilling Adventures of Rhiannon: Unauthorized Witchy Audio Diaries Told through the Music of Fleetwood Mac by Savannah Pedersen Presents

Rhiannon's 18th birthday is coming up. For any normal witch, that means unleashing your true powers and unlocking your inner potential as a sorceress. For Rhiannon, it means a little bit more than that. Because Rhiannon isn't just a normal witch. She's the only child of Hades. Bring your headphones because this is an audio recording.

Corsets and Cuties - Thrills and Chills by Corsets and Cuties

Spooky themed numbers sure to tingle your spine! The Cuties have some sexy spooky fun conjured up to put a spell on you!

Hosted by Lindsay Taylor and Marlon Andrew Burnley (Black in the Box, The Encampment of Dr. Moreau), First Fringe Friday will take place this coming Friday, October 2, at 7:00 pm and can be viewed on Orlando Fringe's Facebook page, Twitter profile, and YouTube channel, as well as orlandofringe.org/live.

First Fringe Friday is a free event, but donations are encouraged and 100% of the donations will be returned to the participating artists.

