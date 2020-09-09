Odd-o-Ts Entertainment Launches New Immersive Theatrical Experience Online, THE SECRET LIBRARY

The company is giving away ten tickets per week via Facebook LIVE now through October 1.

Odd-o-Ts' Entertainment, a leading expert in atmosphere entertainment and home to the Gromalot Theatre Factory, today announces the launch of a new immersive theatrical experience online called The Secret Library. The company is giving away ten tickets per week via Facebook LIVE now through October 1 to those who want to be the first to try it. With a history in providing world-class live entertainment to some of the largest theme parks and venues in the world, Odd-o-T's Entertainment productions have been seen live by millions of people. Now, anyone from around the world can enjoy a fully-interactive performance from the safety of their own home.

For the first time ever, live performers will engage in a 100% live digital entertainment experience that connects performers who interact with the audience in real-time. Participants will work together to solve escape room-style puzzles that will affect the characters of the show and create a different experience every night.

Audience members from around the world participate virtually based on their time zone, with worldwide shows available at several different times throughout the day. Live performers broadcast in from various locations around the United States, including Central Florida, Virginia, Georgia, and New York City.

With the entertainment industry taking such a significant hit during COVID-19, some of the nation's top performers are turning to digital performance opportunities, The Secret Library being one of them. Nine performers are present for each show to guide the audience through the evening using comedy and live music elements while completing puzzles to solve the mystery of the Secret Library.

"With the live entertainment industry on pause worldwide, we have pivoted our live entertainment to online experiences but are still able to offer uniquely personalized, unforgettable experiences for our guests. Our desire is to continue performing during this difficult time to offer an escape to those who dare to go on an adventure but would like to stay safe at home," say Todd Zimmerman, Co-Founder of Odd-o-Ts' Entertainment and Creator of The Secret Library.

Tickets are currently available for purchase online at https://www.secretlibrary.io/, but the company is giving away ten tickets every week via Facebook LIVE from their Secret Library Facebook Page. Fans may enter-to-win on the home page of their website, where winners will also be drawn at random on a weekly basis via Facebook LIVE.

About The Secret Library

Created by Odd-O-T's Entertainment a leading expert in atmosphere entertainment worldwide, The Secret Library is a 90-minute immersive theatrical experience where live performers engage in a 100% live digital entertainment experience that combines performers who interact with the audience in real-time. Participants will work to solve mysteries in an escape room-style puzzle while working through a different storyline every night. Performances are currently scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm but may be expanded due to popularity. Each show can only accommodate a max of 63 participants per night which provides a very personal experience for each audience member. The performance, viewed virtually through your computer, is online within a clickable interactive platform that has personal conferencing familiarity but more interactive capabilities. Because of this, computers are the recommended device for the experience. (Tablets and Smart Phones are discouraged.) For more information visit https://www.secretlibrary.io/.

