35th Annual ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL FRINGE THEATRE FESTIVAL Set For May 2026

The 35th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival will return to Loch Haven Park in Orlando, Florida, May 12–25, 2026. The 14-day festival will feature more than 1,000 ticketed performances across genres including theatre, dance, storytelling, musicals and comedy, along with free outdoor programming and community events.

Founded as the longest-running Fringe theatre festival of its kind in the United States, Orlando Fringe operates under principles of being 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive, and returning 100% of ticket sales directly to artists. The 2026 festival theme is “35 Years Weird.”

“Fringe has always been a place where artists get to show up exactly as they are and audiences get to experience something they cannot see anywhere else,” said Artistic Director Tempestt Halstead. “For 35 years we have trusted artists with the space and that trust has built a community that keeps coming back. This year, as we celebrate 35 Years Weird, we are not asking anyone to be anything other than curious.”

Free programming will include an outdoor music festival, Visual Fringe (art displayed and available for purchase throughout the festival grounds), and Kids Fringe programming for families. The Outdoor Stage will return to the lawn, along with the Late Night Tent.

Festival venues will be centralized in Loch Haven Park and include five venues and Visual Fringe HQ at the John & Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center, four venues at Orlando Family Stage, and Kids Fringe at the Orlando Garden Club. Bring Your Own Venue (BYOV) locations will include Renaissance Theatre Company, The Starlite Room at Savoy, B-side at Ten10 Brewing Co., Ivanhoe 1915, and additional site-specific venues selected by participating artists.

“All ticketed shows are $15, and entertainment on the Outdoor Stage, at Kids Fringe and Visual Fringe is free,” the organization noted, allowing audiences to curate their own festival experience.

“May in Orlando means Fringe!” said Director of Experience Genevieve Bernard. “This May, we celebrate 35 Years Weird—35 years of weird, wacky, unique and wonderfully fringe-y art right here in our community.”

2026 KEY DATES

April 15 – Local Artist Teaser Show at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage

April 15 – Tickets go on sale for the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

May 12 – Ribbon cutting, official festival opening, and National/International Artist Teaser Show at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage

May 12–25 – Festival performances and events

May 25 – Patrons Pick Day (top-selling shows) and Closing Ceremonies

For additional information, visit the festival website or contact the Box Office at 407-648-0077.