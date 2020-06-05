Mad Cow Theatre Announces 7th Annual Science Play Festival

Mad Cow Theatre's original Science Play Festival returns using, guess what!?...Science! To bring their unique festival of science related plays to life, they will be live-streaming their events online.

"We are so excited to bring back our Science Play Festival, especially during a time where live entertainment is severely limited but extremely needed," says Executive Director, Mitzi Maxwell. "We hope everyone will join us this summer as we explore the intersection of drama and science with a host of actors and scientists."



From June 25th - 27th, patrons will be able to experience exclusive online events to get their science on. Events will include an Exclusive Virtual Drama Club led by Mad Cow artists and science professionals, a collection of play readings from Climate Change Theatre Action, and a Youth Science Play Lab Showcase.



Tickets for Drama Club are $20, but patrons are invited to join the Climate Change readings and Showcase without charge.



Playwrights and Directors featured as part of our What is a Science Play? Drama Club event will be Lauren Gunderson (currently recognized as America's most produced living playwright; her plays include science plays such as Silent Sky, Ada and the Engine and The Half-Life of Marie Curie), Laura Maria Censabella playwright of Paradise (SPF 2018) and Denise Gillman (director of numerous science plays at Mad Cow including Photograph 51, Humble Boy and Legacy of Light.)



Climate Change actors, educators and directors include Anthony Pyatt, Tommy Keesling, Cynthia Beckert, Gail Bartell, Susi Rivera, Julie Carr, Justin Schneyer and Kat Henwood. Climate Change playwrights include Joan Lipkin, Elaine Avila, Angella Emurwon, David Finnigan and more!



Participating scientists will include UCF Professors Peter Sinelli, Sandra Wheeler, Neil Duncan, and more!



Mad Cow Theatre is excited to bring a brand-new element to our beloved Science Play Festival. From June 15th - 19th students age 13-18 are welcomed to join Mad Cow Theatre educators and special guests for one week of writing 10-minute science plays to be featured on the final day of the Science Play Festival. This one week camp session costs $100 per student.

All Science Play Festival events will be held virtually in accordance with guidelines from the CDC. For more information on the schedule or to purchase tickets for Drama Club or Youth Science Play Lab, please visit www.madcowtheatre.com/scienceplayfestival.

Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You