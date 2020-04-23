MY FAIR LADY and BEAUTIFUL Cancelled at Dr. Phillips Center
Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the upcoming engagements of My Fair Lady and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at Dr. Phillips Center are being canceled.
Ticket Holders and Subscribers for these shows will be contacted by email and offered three options to choose from:
- RECEIVE A CREDIT: Single ticket buyers may exchange tickets for a Dr. Phillips Center gift certificate for future performances.
- Broadway subscribers may use the credit to their account to buy additional tickets for bringing additional guests to a show, apply towards their payment plan for the 20/21 season (if applicable), or for subscription renewal for the 21/22 season.
- DONATE TO DR. PHILLIPS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: Donate the value of your tickets to the Dr. Phillips Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, for a tax deduction.
- RECEIVE A REFUND: Refunds for the face value of tickets will be refunded back to the original method of payment.