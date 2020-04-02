Local Orlando Theater Reinvents Play Rehearsal With THE ONLINE PERCY JACKSON PROJECT

Theatre South Playhouse located in Orlando, Florida is reinventing play rehearsal for local teens and its professional creative team with THE ONLINE PERCY JACKSON PROJECT: music from "THE LIGHTNING THIEF".

With COVID-19 taking a toll on the local arts community, this small local theater was determined to continue to serve its community and audiences by exploring new ways to educate and entertain. The group will rehearse some of the popular songs from "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical " via an online platform and then come together to perform the music once the theater reopens, or via an online platform for the performance if necessary.

This week, Theatre South Playhouse began their audition search for teens 12-19 yrs of age for this new virtual endeavor. Once the project is cast completely from online video submissions and call-backs, the group will rehearse safely using zoom.us in small groups and together as a full cast.

Theatre South Playhouse's Executive Director Hillary Brook explains, "I'm so excited to provide a much needed creative outlet that so many of us are looking for." Brook says, "We needed a project that we could rehearse online with cast members working one-on-one, in small groups, and then as a full ensemble with our musical director. So many kids have had their school shows cancelled or postponed, we needed to give them something to work on, and we needed to keep our staff of teaching artists working."

The enrichment project is catering to teens 12-19 yrs of age. The theater is charging a program fee in order to keep the Playhouse in business during this time of social distancing. Mr. Rodriguez explains, "The show's composer Rob Rokicki knows and understands the importance of story telling and music-driven musicals where the music is the storyteller, driving the plot along. Every song tells an amazing story, each one has weight and a purpose, and an importance of being there."

For more information on how to audition (the deadline to register and audition in this weekend) to be a part of "THE PERCY JACKSON PROJECT" visit the local non-profit's website at www.TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org.

You can watch Bert Rodriguez and Hillary Brook, the project's creative team, discuss and sing music from the show via their Facebook live feed at https://www.facebook.com/theatresouthPlayhouse/videos/207887220517825/

Visit TheatreSouthPlayhouse,org for more information on other online theatre, dance and music programs that kids, teens and adults from all over the nation can participate in.

*The performance dates are TBD depending on the when the theater is safe to reopen, or a live streaming option will be made available.





