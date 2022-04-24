Garden Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season

At the opening night performance of Disney's Beauty and the Beast on April 23, Artistic Director Joseph C. Walsh announced Garden Theatre's upcoming 15th season. Current subscribers may renew their subscriptions immediately. New subscriptions begin at $96 and go on sale May 24. All single tickets go on sale July 6.

The 2022 - 2023 season will open with the streetwise musical A Bronx Tale, followed in October by Paper Thin, a comedic drama that explores the complexities of a seemingly perfect family. Honk! will entertain kids of all ages with a musical adaptation of the story of the Ugly Duckling. 2023 will begin with Stick Fly, a family drama that deals with issues of race, class, and privilege. Tony Award-winning Next to Normal, a powerful rock musical that portrays a family struggling with bipolar disorder, will follow. Then in April, Something Rotten! will transport audience members back to the English Renaissance. The 2022 - 2023 season will close with Dreamgirls, the iconic musical featuring a soundtrack of gospel, R&B, pop, disco, and more

Current subscribers can renew through May 22 for the best seats. New subscriptions will go on sale May 24, and may be purchased online at gardentheatre.org/subscribe, by phone at 407-877-4736, or in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office. Subscriptions range from $96 - $638. Options include a 3-Show Build Your Own Subscription, a 7-Show Subscription, and the 22-Ticket Flex Pack Subscription. Back by popular demand for the 2022 - 2023 season are a 7-Show Student Subscription for youth under age 18 and college students, and a 7-show Arts Industry Subscription for Central Florida theatre professionals.

All tickets go on sale July 6, with prices starting at $25. Discounts are available for groups, youth, seniors, and military personnel.

Garden Theatre 2022 - 2023 Season

All plays and dates are subject to change.

Next season, we invite you to join us as we explore the theme of family. Each actor, volunteer, and audience member is a welcome addition to our growing community of arts lovers and supporters. Join us and witness these characters go on journeys of discovery as they learn who they hold dear to their hearts, and who they can truly call family. We are thrilled to embrace you into our Garden Theatre family and look forward to seeing you soon!

A Bronx Tale

August 26 - September 18, 2022

Book by Chazz Palminteri | Music by Alan Menken | Lyrics by Glenn Slater Based on the Play by Chazz Palminteri

Welcome to the stoops of the Bronx in 1960, where young Calogero is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. As Calogero grows up surrounded by the warmth of his caring parents and the protection of local mafia leader Sonny, he must decide who he can truly call his family. A Bronx Tale is a streetwise musical based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film.

Paper Thin

October 7 - 23, 2022

by T.K. Lee

It's just another Tuesday night, Lucrece is tired, and she's ready to call in the favor that her husband Gerald promised on their wedding night all those years ago: Divorce. The time has come, and now Lucrece is on the roof, taking swigs from the whiskey bottle and doing her best to explain it to their son, Charlie. They've had a picture-perfect family, so why would she want to end that now? Sometimes, the only way to keep a family together is to tear them apart.

Honk!

November 18 - December 18, 2022

Music by George Stiles | Book and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe

Ugly is the odd duck out in the nest, and looks quite a bit different from his darling siblings. Despite his mother's love and protective flapping, the other barnyard animals are quick to taunt and tease the little duckling. Ugly sets out on a musical adventure of self-discovery and along the way he meets a whole flock of unique characters and learns that being different is not a bad thing after all.

Stick Fly

January 20 - February 5, 2023

by Lydia R. Diamond

The affluent, African-American LeVay family is gathering at their Martha Vineyard home for the weekend, and brothers Kent and Flip have each brought their respective ladies home to meet the parents for the first time. The two newcomers, one a self-described WASP and the other a middle-class academic Black woman, butt heads over issues of race and privilege, while long-standing family tensions bubble under the surface and reach a boiling point when secrets are revealed.

Next to Normal

February 24 - March 12, 2023

Music by Tom Kitt | Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

To an outsider, the Goodmans are an average American family: two hard working parents and two witty teenagers. But on the inside, mom Diana is battling manic depression, daughter Natalie struggles to be the perfect child, son Gabe provokes his mother's mania, and dad Dan is just trying to keep everyone together. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, sharing the family's story with love and compassion.

Something Rotten!

April 21 - May 21, 2023

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell

Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are writing their way through the Renaissance, but are stuck in the shadow of famed playwright William Shakespeare. Sick and tired of failure, Nick visits a less-than-reputable soothsayer, who predicts that musicals will be the next big thing in theatre! The Bottom Brothers scramble to write the world's first musical while fighting social norms, family struggles, and "The Bard" himself. Will opening night be an over-easy success or a rotten mess?

Dreamgirls

July 7 - August 6, 2023

Book and Lyrics by Music by Tom Eyen and Henry Krieger

Meet the Dreams: Effie, Lorrell, and Deena, three young and talented African-American singers in the revolutionary 1960s. Dreamgirls will take you on a journey as the three friends embark on a musical roller coaster through the ruthless world of show business. Their relationships will be put to the test/tested by fame, fortune, and romance as the young women discover that their dreams come at a cost. Featuring iconic songs including "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," "Family," and "I Am Changing," Dreamgirls explores themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal to a soundtrack of gospel, R&B, pop, disco, and more.

ABOUT GARDEN THEATRE

Garden Theatre of Winter Garden celebrates its 15th anniversary during the 2022 - 2023 performance season. Originally built in 1935 as a single-screen cinema, the theatre was the first in Central Florida built for "talkies" and was a gathering place for locals to watch the latest newsreels and films of the day. The building was restored to its former glory in 2008 and equipped for modern performance. The 295-seat Garden Theatre, with a current annual budget of $1.7 million, has grown to a thriving performing arts center serving regional audiences and artists with a year-round season of world-class live theatre, as well as movies, concerts, dance, special events, and an extensive arts education program. Visit gardentheatre.org or contact 407-877-4736 for details about the 2021 - 2022 season.