Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Has Announced Master Class and Summer Camp Early Bird Prices

MEAN GIRLS VOCAL PERFORMANCE MASTERCLASS

Come sing with the cast of the Broadway touring show Mean Girls!

You know you want to...

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Ages: 12-19

Skill Level: Beginner-Advanced

Capacity: 26

Cost: $55

Location: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts -- Stage Door/Education entrance

Sign Up: Visit drphillipscenter.org/masterclasses or call 407.455.5551.

Description

This vocal master class is perfect for singing actors preparing for upcoming auditions or looking to prefect their audition technique. Come and learn from working Broadway professionals from the Broadway Tour of Mean Girls right here at the Dr. Phillips Center where they perform! Participants will receive critical feedback on the song they present and get practical advice and audition techniques used by Broadway artists. Participants should prepare 16 bars of a rehearsed & memorized musical theater song. Please bring sheet music for the accompanist. (It is best if your music is in a three-ring binder with music copied double sided or back to back in clear sheet protectors.

SUMMER CAMPS ON SALE NOW

Students of all ages take over the arts center for the summer, performing on the same stages that the stars warmed up for them during the season!

Description

Kids of all ages can get their creative juices flowing through an array of top-tier (and hands-on) activities that explore everything from improv to singing, dancing and scene study - and they get to demonstrate what they've learned through showcase performances in one of the arts center's professional venues.

Take advantage of early bird pricing.

Sign Up: Visit drphillipscenter.org/camps or call 407.455.5551.

Week 1: Musical Theater Week - On Broadway!

Calling all singers, actors and dancers: Join us as we learn how to sing, act and dance to the best songs from Broadway-like Frozen, Wicked and more.

Date: June 8-12, 2020

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Final showcase in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater June 12, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Ages: 6-10

Tuition: $300 for pre-registration. $330 after April 3

Capacity: 60 participants

Week 2: Take It From The Top - Broadway Week!

Back by popular demand, Take It From the Top is a unique opportunity to learn from a talented team of experienced Broadway pros.

Date: June 15-19, 2020

Final Showcase in the Walt Disney Theater June 19, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m

Ages: 10-19

Tuition: $435 for pre-registration. $465 after April 3

Capacity: 100 students

Week 3: SAK Improv Intensive Week

Date: June 22-26, 2020

Final Showcase in the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater June 26, 2020 |at 7 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m

Ages: 10-18

Tuition: $300 for pre-registration. $330 after April 3

Capacity: 60 participants

Week 4: Musical Theater Week - Safari Adventure

Join the adventure of a lifetime as we bring the magic of musical theater to life and safari through favorites like The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Tarzan, Madagascar and more.

Date: July 6-10, 2020

Final Showcase in the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater July 10, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m

Ages: 6 - 10

Tuition: $300 for pre-registration. $330 after April 3

Capacity: 60 participants

Week 5: Theater Arts Week

Theater is about the art of play. In a nurturing, supportive environment, students explore improvisation, drama, theater games and script.

Date: July 13-17, 2020

Final Showcase in the DeVos Family Room July 19, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m

Ages: 6 -10

Tuition: $300 for pre-registration. $330 after April 3

Capacity: 60 participants

Week 6: Les Misérables Musical Theater Production

Join our cast to put on a full-scale production of the classic, award-winning musical Les Misérables-after just 80 hours of rehearsal.

HOW TO AUDITION:

For lead or supporting roles, submit a video audition singing a 16/20 bar cut from a classical musical. Please submit all audition materials to classes@drphillipscenter.org.

Date: July 19 -August 2, 2020

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m

Performances in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater: August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. and

August 2, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Ages: 12-19

Tuition: $625 for pre-registration. $655 after April 3

Capacity: 50 cast members





