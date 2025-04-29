DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE Comes to Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Down the Rabbit Hole, a wordless reimagining of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, will take center stage at the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival this May.

Presented by Empty Pocket, the brainchild of Portland, Maine-based artist Gerry Shannon, Down the Rabbit Hole flips the classic tale on its head—following not Alice, but the ever-hurried White Rabbit. When his orderly life is upended by a curious little girl, the White Rabbit finds himself tangled in playful chaos, thanks to five of Wonderland's most unforgettable inhabitants.

Told entirely through movement—dance, facial expressions, gestures, and pantomime—this original theatrical dance piece blends humor, heart, and a touch of madness, making it perfect for all ages and especially crafted for the Fringe stage.

“This show was born to be at Fringe,” says creator and director Gerry Shannon. “I've always been fascinated by reimagined classics, and I wanted to create something that was visually compelling, fun, and different—especially for an audience as vibrant as Orlando's.”

Down the Rabbit Hole features a talented cast of Orlando-based performers who took on the unique challenge of learning choreography from 1,500 miles away. Despite the distance, the team has created a show full of energy, spirit, and Fringe-worthy flair.

