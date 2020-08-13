Check Out Upcoming Orlando Theatre Events

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Events include THE CANTERBURY TALES PROJECT, THAT'S LIFE: A SINATRA TRIBUTE and more.

Orlando theatre companies are presenting upcoming virtul theatre events, bringing the joy of performance online!

Check out a list of events below:

The Canterbury Tales Project:

The Canterbury Tales Project will be presented on screen August 21 and 22! Join The Host and guests of the Tabard Inn as they weave their stories and tell our tales!

13 writers, 12 directors, and a stellar line up of actors.

This performance will be streamed LIVE.

The link to view the performance will be emailed to you one hour before the event is scheduled to begin.

For more information: https://store.orlandofringe.org/product/the-canterbury-tales-project/

That's Life: A Sinatra Tribute

Winter Park Playhouse is presenting a new online cabaret Aug. 27-29 with "That's Life: A Sinatra Tribute." Kevin Kelly will sing the best of Sinatra, accompanied by Christopher Leavy on piano. Songs include "For Once in My Life," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "That's Life," "Summer Wind" and more. This event was pre-recorded. Those who buy tickets will be sent a link to watch the video between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29. A minimum donation of $20 per person is required.

For more information, go to winterparkplayhouse.org or call 407-645-0145.

Bright Young Things

Donald Rupe, head of the Central Florida Community Arts theater program, is writing and directing the show in collaboration with Cole NeSmith.

An in person event, audience members will choose four separate storylines, involving a singer, smugglers, law enforcement agents, and more. Viewers will be required to wear masks - and must be be able to walk up to a mile, including up and down stairs, during the show.

Performances run Oct. 2-24, most nights at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at creativecityproject.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You