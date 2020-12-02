Celebrate The Holidays Online Or In-Person With Orlando Shakes

Just in time for the holidays, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF brings Central Florida two heartwarming holiday offerings. Return to the theater in person for The Laura Hodos Holiday Cabaret! The Darden Courtyard will be transformed into an outdoor performance space with a new tented canopy for all to enjoy the incomparable Laura Hodos in a charming, holiday cabaret performance.

Patrons can also enjoy some holiday cheer from the safety of their living room! The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge is a laugh-out-loud, virtual performance that revisits all the beloved characters from the Dickens classic. Stream this Video on Demand experience as The Ghosts of Christmas are put on trial in this zany, courtroom comedy.

A IN-PERSON, OUTDOOR PERFORMANCE

The Laura Hodos Holiday Cabaret

Darden Courtyard at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center

December 18 - 23, 2020

Deck the halls this holiday season at Orlando Shakes! Festive lights adorn our new outdoor tented courtyard and circular stage to create our newest performance space. Enjoy the incomparable Laura Hodos, seen in Orlando Shakes productions like Man of La Mancha and A Christmas Carol, singing her favorite seasonal tunes from classics like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" to "It's a Marshmallow World," and many more. Audiences will enjoy the night of music from brand new tables for two - socially distanced - in our beautiful open-air setting, sure to warm your heart and spread holiday cheer.

Tickets are now on sale! This event will be sold as general admission with socially distant tables starting at $30 per person. (Two person minimum and three person maximum per table.) This production is made possible with support from Publix Charities.

Safety and Hygiene Procedures:

Face masks must be worn at all times unless a patron is consuming their beverage while seated at their outdoor table.

Prepackaged beverages will be available for purchase via table service before the performance.

To allow for the safest possible transaction, we are only accepting debit/credit card payments. No cash.

Learn about our safety procedures, including appropriate face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks, and more here: https://www.orlandoshakes.org/visit-us/frequently-asked-questions/safety/

A VIDEO ON DEMAND EXPERIENCE

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge

A Video on Demand Experience

December 10 - 20, 2020

In this laugh-out-loud, twisted take on the holiday classic, it's one year after A Christmas Carol and Scrooge has returned to his miserly ways. The Ghosts of Christmas are on trial for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress as Scrooge rants and raves to the court. Both silly and sweet, The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge is a heartwarming comedy for the whole family!

For this Video on Demand Experience, each performer films their performance safely from home, but the footage is expertly combined by our creative team for an experience that is nothing like your family Zoom. Green screen technology, animated environments, and special editing effects transport you to a virtual courtroom in this hilarious romp that turns the Dickens' favorite on it's head.

The cast includes Philip Nolen* as Ebenezer Scrooge, E. Mani Cadet* as Judge Stanchfield R. Pearson, Rodney Lizcano* as Solomon Rothschild, Anne Hering* as Mrs. Crachit & others, Quinton Cockrell* as Bob Crachit & Jacob Marley, Darren Escarcha Cajipo as the Bailiff, Brian Wiegand as Fred & the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, and Sarah Hubert as the Ghost of Christmas Past & others.

The artistic team includes Director Jim Helsinger, Scenic Designer Bert Scott, Lighting Designer Philip Lupo, Costume Designer Kristina Tollefson**, Sound Designer Britt Sandusky, Post Production Manager Christian Knightly, and AEA Stage Manager George Hamrah*.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

***Member of Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge cost $15 per person to stream. $10 for students. The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge is presented by AdventHealth, with additional support from Holland & Knight and Raymond James.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.orlandoshakes.org/online-events-support/

Shows View More Orlando Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You