Northwest Children’s Theater To Remount PETE THE CAT THE MUSICAL

Northwest Children’s Theater will present a return engagement of PETE THE CAT, its live rock musical based on the popular children’s book series by Kimberly and James Dean. Following a near sell-out run last season, the production will return to The Schnitzer Stage at The Judy in downtown Portland, featuring the original cast.

Directed by NWCT Artistic Director Sarah Jane Hardy, the musical follows Pete, the laid-back blue cat, after he moves in with the Biddle family and befriends Jimmy, an organized second grader struggling with creativity. Through a series of imaginative adventures, Pete encourages Jimmy to embrace curiosity, flexibility, and self-expression, set to a rock-inflected score by Will Aronson with a book and lyrics by Sarah Hammond.

Henry Martin reprises the title role of Pete the Cat. Martin has been part of Northwest Children’s Theater since childhood and returns to the production following its initial run. The creative team has remounted the show with the same staging, music, and design elements that resonated with audiences during its first engagement.

The production is recommended for audiences ages four and up and includes additional weekday school matinee performances serving student groups. Northwest Children’s Theater will also offer a sensory-friendly performance with adjusted technical elements and an ASL-interpreted performance as part of the run.

TICKETS

Tickets range from $25 to $35 and are available through NWCTS.org or by calling 503-222-2190. Arts for All tickets are available for Oregon Trail/SNAP card holders. A pay-what-you-will sensory-friendly performance is also offered, with tickets starting at $5.

