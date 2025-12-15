Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alle Passmore
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
15%
Abbie Ruff
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Lyric Theatre
9%
Travis Guillroy
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
7%
Hui Cha Poos
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
7%
Charlie Burns
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
7%
Heather Healey
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- On Stage Woodward
6%
Erin Clemmons
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet
5%
Amy Reed
- WAITRESS
- Lyric theatre okc
5%
Vincent Sandoval
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric theatre of Oklahoma
5%
Kasady Kwiatkowska
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
5%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Emma Morris
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%
Madison Hoover
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
4%
Emily Cleek Hornsby
- EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL
- Pollard theatre
4%
Antoinette Dipietropolo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
3%
Brooke Lambie and Madison Green
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
2%
Patrick Towne
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
2%
Patrick Towne
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
2%
Cheyanne Marie
- NUNSENSE
- Show Playhouse
1%
Patrick Towne
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Upstage Theater
1%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
1%
Kimi Moreira
- SLEEPING BEAUTY
- Show Playhouse
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Polk
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
10%
Jeffrey Meek
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
9%
Dea Gates/Will Dougherty
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
9%
Anwen Wenger
- JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
7%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Tristan Raines
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
6%
Brenna Wickstrom
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Rebecca Fry
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Brenna Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Bethany Woemmel
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Christine Lanning
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
Susan FaGalde
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Donna Carter
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Christine Jolly & Brittany Scheidegger
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Jennifer Rottmayer/ Patrick Towne
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
3%
Elin Bhaird
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Christine Jolly
- MEDEA
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Christine Jolly
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Brittany Atkins
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
J Christine Lanning
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
2%
Lancia Berglan
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
1%
Shae Chakraborty
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Jewel Box Theatre
1%
Elin Bhaird
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%
Elin Bhaird
- SOMETHING’S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%Best Dance Production HIP HOP NUTCRACKER
- RACE Dance Collective
31%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
30%BALLET SHORTS, THE FLAMING LIPS PIECE
- Oklahoma City Ballet
28%A FALL FEMME FATALE
- The Sultry Femmes
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Collin Andrulonis
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet Theatre
11%
Eric Strimple & Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
9%
Charlie Burns & Laura Himes
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
7%
Ashley Wells
- BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
7%
Michael Baron
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
7%
Travis Guillory
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
7%
Illanna Spicer/Shala Knowles
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
6%
Kasady Kwiatkowska
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
6%
Antoinette Dipietropolo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
4%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Timothy Stewart
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
4%
Josh McGowan
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
4%
Tyler Woods
- PERSEPHONE
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Sara Phoenix
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
3%
Nicki Sherman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Suzanne Ritchall
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Poteet Theatre
3%
Michael Baron
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
Robert Young
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Tulsa
2%
Michael Baron
- THE CHRISTMAC CAROL
- Lyric Theatre
2%
Kimi Moreira
- SLEEPING BEAUTY
- Show Playhouse
2%
Patrick Towne
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Upstage Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Shannan Bilyeu
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
8%
Chad Swanson
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
7%
Maggie Lawson and Liberty Welch
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
6%
Deborah Franklin
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
6%
Justice Wickstrom
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
6%
Rodney Brazil
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
5%
Jason Sirois
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center
5%
Isaiah Williams
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Alice Reagan
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Oklahome City Rep
4%
David Weber
- COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Brenna Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Christine Jolly
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Albert Bostick
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Angela Mclaughlin
- AGES OF THE MOON
- World Stage Theatre
4%
Terry Veal
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
Erin Woods
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Tom Cowley
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Holly McNatt
- A SMALL FIRE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Rodney Brazil
- BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%
Don Taylor
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Jessica Holt
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%
Robin Robinson
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Rhonda Clark
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Derek Kenney
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
1%Best Ensemble WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
11%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
7%SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet
6%OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Williams Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center
5%THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
3%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
3%CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
3%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
3%THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
2%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
2%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
2%JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE
- Oklahoma Children's Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carson Decker
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
10%
Eric Strimple and Tanner Rippee
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
9%
Albe El Amm
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
9%
Mitchelll Laflin
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
8%
Mark Randall
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
7%
Jason Lynch
- WAITRESS
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%
Aaron Mooney
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Chris Porcelli
- REEFER MADNESS
- Theatre Tulsa
5%
Charles Ford
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
4%
Steven Gillmore
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Isaiah Williams
- DEATHTRAP
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
CW Bardsher
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Justice Wickstrom
- A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
CW Bardsher & Ian Pugh
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Mikie Gillmore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Dial M for Murder
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
She Kills Monsters
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Silent Sky
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Mikie Gillmore
- ENCHANTED COTTAGE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Justice Wickstrom
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Ian C. Pugh
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
1%
Mikie Gillmore
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%
Mikie Gillmore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jan McDaniel
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
15%
Jeff Foresee
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
10%
Jason Sirois
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa Studio
10%
Katelyn Pierce
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
10%
Laura Himes
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
9%
Mandy Jiron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theater
9%
Mark Frie
- RAGTIME
- Tulse Performing Arts Center
8%
Matthew Jones
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
8%
Thomas Fosnocht
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
7%
Lancia Berglan
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
6%
Jordan Andrews
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
5%
Jordan Andrews
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
4%Best Musical INTO THE WOODS
- Sooner Theatre
9%CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
8%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
7%WAITRESS
- Lyric theatre okc
7%OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
5%THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
5%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet Theatre
4%CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
3%TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
3%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Lawton Community Theatre
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
2%MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%THE LION KING KIDS
- On Stage Woodward
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
2%PERSEPHONE
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
1%BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
1%[TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Tulsa
1%Best New Play Or Musical L. FRANK BAUM'S THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
17%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
16%BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
16%MACDEATH!: THE MUSICAL!!
- Theatre Crude
14%SIDE SHOW
- Upstage Theater
12%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
9%ENCHANTED COTTAGE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
8%THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Dallas Lish
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
8%
Emily Gill
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
7%
Hunter Borden
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
6%
Samuel Briggs
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
5%
Ginny Stewart
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Ed Spinelli
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
5%
Alex Mullings
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet theatre
5%
Riley Turner
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Sierra Posada
- WAITRESS
- Lyric
4%
Jessica Carabajal
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
4%
Sara Draper
- BRIGHT STAR
- Centre Theatre, El Reno
4%
Annette Barrios-Torres
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
Will Johnston
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
3%
Jaden Gallop
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
3%
Amber Hillhouse
- SIDE SHOW
- Upstage Theater
3%
Brandon Wheelock
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
3%
James Coplen
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Reid Rowland
- MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
3%
Elise Stuart
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- On Stage Woodward
2%
Maggie Sherman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
2%
Jackson Barnes
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%
Michael Andreaus
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
2%
Daniel Isaac
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Isaac Hames
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Lee Walter
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Lyric Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Desmond Council
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
12%
Melissa Beck
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
8%
Carson Stringham
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
8%
Sydney Wehmeyer
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
5%
Annie Funke
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
4%
Jett King
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
4%
Taylor Reich
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Jewel Box
4%
Wil Rogers
- A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Pollard Theatre
4%
Kelsey Fisher-Waits
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Tiffany Tuggle
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
Jasper Hammer
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
3%
Ed Spinelli
- DEATHTRAP
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
Ariana Sophia
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Poteet Theatre
3%
Margaret Stall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
3%
Rob May
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Jennifer White
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
3%
Daniel Thompson
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%
Mikala Nowitsky
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Terry Veal
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Ford Filson
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
Allyson Rose
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
Emily Garman
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Cam Taylor
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
David Burkhart
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
2%Best Play WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
12%ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
11%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
6%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
6%MISERY
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Poteet Theatre
5%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
4%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Lawton Community Theatre
4%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
3%THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
3%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%THE COMPLETE WORKS OF COMEDY ABRIDGED
- Chickasha Community Theatre
1%GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Foreman
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
14%
Robin Vest
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
12%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
10%
Ben Hall
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
6%
Leanne Henry Wright
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Randel Wright
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
6%
Robin Vest
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
6%
Marcus Bilyeu
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
5%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Christine Jolly & Brittany Atkins
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
5%
Ben Hall
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Brittany Atkins
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Ben Hall
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
3%
Don Taylor/Brittany Atkins
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Brittany Atkins
- MEDEA
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Brittany Atkins
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Ben Hall
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Lopez & Timothy Riggs
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
16%
Jared Blount
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
10%
Brenna Wicksttrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
9%
Sydney “Syd” Cricklin
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
9%
Brett Rottmayer
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
7%
Jimmy Pike
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
6%
Syd Cricklin
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
6%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
6%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Rick Allen Lippert
- WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE
- Carpenter Square Theatre
5%
Michael Constagliola
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Syd Cricklin
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Rick Allen Lippert
- THE CHILDREN
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Rick Allen Lippert
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Edmund Gert
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Rick Allen Lippert
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Love Mendoza
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
9%
Aubrey Herrin
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Michael Kidd
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
5%
Jackson Barnes
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
4%
Shannan Bilyeu
- INTO THE WOODS
- Sooner Theatre
4%
Averey Shaw
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
James Brown
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
4%
Jason Bias
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Mark Randall
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
4%
Cam Taylor
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
4%
Justin Larman
- WAITRESS
- Lyric Theater
4%
Aubrey Jo Hoag
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%
Andy Paden
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Sooner Theatre
4%
Robert Young
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
3%
TJ Brown
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Railway Productions
3%
Lance Overdorff
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Delaney Shae
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%
Taylor Reich
- MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%
Joel Stephens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%
Trinity Snodgrass
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Railway Productions
2%
Savannah Sipe
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Maggie Sherman
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
2%
Lyn Cramer
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%
Madison Green
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
2%
Sierra Sikes
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Buck Blume
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
14%
Thomas Knight
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
12%
Emily Garman
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Tim Jolly
- A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%
Angela Lux
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Ronn Burton
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Holly McNatt
- COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Ed Spinelli
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
Naomi Love
- JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Riley Samuel
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Jewel box
3%
Don Taylor
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Dan Critchfield
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Taylor Loomis
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Jordan Dahl
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
2%
Amethyst Miller
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
2%
David Burkhart
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
Isaac Hames
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%
Mikala Novitsky
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Michelle Swink
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%
Holly McNatt
- BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%
Courtney Conatser
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
2%
Tristan O'Hara
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Ford Filson
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%
Keegan Zimmerman
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
1%
Tawny Hacker
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THELMA GAYLORD ACADEMY
- Lyric
13%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
12%THE LION KING KIDS
- On Stage Woodward
11%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
11%GUYS & DOLLS
- Next Gen PAC
10%LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
9%A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE
- Oklahoma Children's Theatre
8%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
7%STOP, BULLY!
- Tulsa Opera
6%TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
5%SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%STORYTELLER THEATER
- Storyteller Theater
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Lawton Community Theatre
16%
Sooner Theatre
10%
Shawnee Little Theatre
9%
On Stage Woodward
4%
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
4%
The Jewel Box Theater
4%
Theatre Tulsa
4%
Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%
Poteet Theatre
4%
Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
World Stage Theatre
2%
Upstage Theater
2%
The Boom
2%
Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Lyric Theatre
2%
Storyteller Theatre
2%
Oklahoma City Rep
2%
Theatre Crude
2%
Town & Gown Theatre
1%
Oklahoma Children's Theatre
1%
