Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lawton Community Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alle Passmore
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
17%
Abbie Ruff
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Lyric Theatre
9%
Travis Guillroy
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
8%
Hui Cha Poos
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
8%
Charlie Burns
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
6%
Heather Healey
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- On Stage Woodward
6%
Vincent Sandoval
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric theatre of Oklahoma
6%
Amy Reed
- WAITRESS
- Lyric theatre okc
5%
Erin Clemmons
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet
5%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Emma Morris
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Emily Cleek Hornsby
- EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL
- Pollard theatre
4%
Madison Hoover
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
3%
Antoinette Dipietropolo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
3%
Kasady Kwiatkowska
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
3%
Brooke Lambie and Madison Green
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
2%
Patrick Towne
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
2%
Patrick Towne
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
1%
Patrick Towne
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Upstage Theater
1%
Cheyanne Marie
- NUNSENSE
- Show Playhouse
1%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
1%
Kimi Moreira
- SLEEPING BEAUTY
- Show Playhouse
0%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Polk
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
10%
Jeffrey Meek
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
10%
Anwen Wenger
- JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
7%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
7%
Tristan Raines
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
7%
Dea Gates/Will Dougherty
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
6%
Rebecca Fry
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
5%
Brenna Wickstrom
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Brenna Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Bethany Woemmel
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Christine Lanning
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
Susan FaGalde
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Donna Carter
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Christine Jolly & Brittany Scheidegger
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Jennifer Rottmayer/ Patrick Towne
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
3%
Elin Bhaird
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Brittany Atkins
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
Christine Jolly
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Christine Jolly
- MEDEA
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
2%
J Christine Lanning
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Shae Chakraborty
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Jewel Box Theatre
1%
Lancia Berglan
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
1%
Rhonda Clark
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%
Rhonda Clark
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%Best Dance Production THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
32%HIP HOP NUTCRACKER
- RACE Dance Collective
30%BALLET SHORTS, THE FLAMING LIPS PIECE
- Oklahoma City Ballet
27%A FALL FEMME FATALE
- The Sultry Femmes
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Collin Andrulonis
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet Theatre
12%
Eric Strimple & Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
9%
Ashley Wells
- BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
8%
Charlie Burns & Laura Himes
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
8%
Michael Baron
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
7%
Travis Guillory
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
7%
Illanna Spicer/Shala Knowles
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
6%
Antoinette Dipietropolo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
5%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Timothy Stewart
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
4%
Josh McGowan
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
4%
Tyler Woods
- PERSEPHONE
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Sara Phoenix
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
Kasady Kwiatkowska
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
3%
Michael Baron
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
Suzanne Ritchall
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Poteet Theatre
3%
Nicki Sherman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Robert Young
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Tulsa
2%
Michael Baron
- THE CHRISTMAC CAROL
- Lyric Theatre
2%
Kimi Moreira
- SLEEPING BEAUTY
- Show Playhouse
2%
Patrick Towne
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Upstage Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Shannan Bilyeu
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
8%
Chad Swanson
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
7%
Maggie Lawson and Liberty Welch
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
7%
Justice Wickstrom
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
6%
Rodney Brazil
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
5%
Jason Sirois
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center
5%
Alice Reagan
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Oklahome City Rep
5%
Isaiah Williams
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
5%
Brenna Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
David Weber
- COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Terry Veal
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
Albert Bostick
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Angela Mclaughlin
- AGES OF THE MOON
- World Stage Theatre
4%
Deborah Franklin
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
3%
Christine Jolly
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Erin Woods
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
Tom Cowley
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Rodney Brazil
- BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%
Jessica Holt
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%
Robin Robinson
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Holly McNatt
- A SMALL FIRE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Don Taylor
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Rhonda Clark
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Derek Kenney
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
2%Best Ensemble THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
7%WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
7%SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet
6%OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Williams Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center
6%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
3%CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
3%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
3%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
3%THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
2%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
2%A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE
- Oklahoma Children's Theatre
1%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carson Decker
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
10%
Eric Strimple and Tanner Rippee
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
10%
Albe El Amm
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
9%
Mark Randall
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
7%
Jason Lynch
- WAITRESS
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%
Mitchelll Laflin
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
5%
Aaron Mooney
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Charles Ford
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
5%
Chris Porcelli
- REEFER MADNESS
- Theatre Tulsa
4%
Steven Gillmore
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Isaiah Williams
- DEATHTRAP
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
Justice Wickstrom
- A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
CW Bardsher
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Mikie Gillmore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
CW Bardsher & Ian Pugh
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Dial M for Murder
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Silent Sky
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Mikie Gillmore
- ENCHANTED COTTAGE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
She Kills Monsters
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Justice Wickstrom
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
1%
Ian C. Pugh
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
1%
Mikie Gillmore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%
Intimate Apparel
- BRAYDEN POGSON
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jan McDaniel
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
15%
Jeff Foresee
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
11%
Jason Sirois
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa Studio
10%
Katelyn Pierce
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
10%
Laura Himes
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
10%
Mark Frie
- RAGTIME
- Tulse Performing Arts Center
9%
Matthew Jones
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
8%
Thomas Fosnocht
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
6%
Mandy Jiron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theater
6%
Lancia Berglan
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
6%
Jordan Andrews
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
5%
Jordan Andrews
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
5%Best Musical CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
9%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
8%WAITRESS
- Lyric theatre okc
7%HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
7%OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
6%RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
6%INTO THE WOODS
- Sooner Theatre
5%SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet Theatre
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
4%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
4%TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
3%THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
3%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Lawton Community Theatre
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
2%THE LION KING KIDS
- On Stage Woodward
2%MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%PERSEPHONE
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- American Theatre Company
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Lyric Theatre
1%[TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Tulsa
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Upstage Theater
1%Best New Play Or Musical L. FRANK BAUM'S THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
17%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
17%BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
16%MACDEATH!: THE MUSICAL!!
- Theatre Crude
14%SIDE SHOW
- Upstage Theater
12%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
9%ENCHANTED COTTAGE
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
8%THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Dallas Lish
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
8%
Emily Gill
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
7%
Hunter Borden
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
7%
Samuel Briggs
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
6%
Ginny Stewart
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Alex Mullings
- SECRET GARDEN
- Poteet theatre
5%
Riley Turner
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Jessica Carabajal
- STRANGER SINGS!
- The Boom
4%
Sierra Posada
- WAITRESS
- Lyric
4%
Sara Draper
- BRIGHT STAR
- Centre Theatre, El Reno
4%
Will Johnston
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
3%
Annette Barrios-Torres
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
Ed Spinelli
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
3%
Amber Hillhouse
- SIDE SHOW
- Upstage Theater
3%
Jaden Gallop
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
3%
James Coplen
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Brandon Wheelock
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
2%
Elise Stuart
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- On Stage Woodward
2%
Maggie Sherman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
2%
Michael Andreaus
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
2%
Jackson Barnes
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%
Daniel Isaac
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Isaac Hames
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Reid Rowland
- MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%
Lee Walter
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Lyric Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Melissa Beck
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
9%
Carson Stringham
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
8%
Desmond Council
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
8%
Sydney Wehmeyer
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
5%
Annie Funke
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Jett King
- BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
5%
Taylor Reich
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Jewel Box
4%
Wil Rogers
- A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Pollard Theatre
4%
Tiffany Tuggle
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Jewel Box Theatre
4%
Kelsey Fisher-Waits
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
4%
Jasper Hammer
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
3%
Margaret Stall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
3%
Ariana Sophia
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Poteet Theatre
3%
Jennifer White
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
3%
Daniel Thompson
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
3%
Rob May
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Mikala Nowitsky
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Ford Filson
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
Terry Veal
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Allyson Rose
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
Emily Garman
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Ford Filson
- ELEPHANT MAN
- Chikasha Community Theater
2%
Cam Taylor
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Keegan Zimmerman
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
1%Best Play ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
12%WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
9%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Gaslight Theatre
7%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Liddy Doenges Theatre
6%MISERY
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Poteet Theatre
5%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Lawton Community Theatre
4%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre
4%BOY MY GREATNESS
- Upstage Theater
3%THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
3%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
2%THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Oklahoma City Rep
2%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%THE COMPLETE WORKS OF COMEDY ABRIDGED
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Foreman
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
14%
Robin Vest
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
13%
Maile Hopkins
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
11%
Ben Hall
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
7%
Leanne Henry Wright
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Shawnee Little Theatre
6%
Robin Vest
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
6%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Marcus Bilyeu
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
5%
Randel Wright
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
5%
Christine Jolly & Brittany Atkins
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
5%
Ben Hall
- SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Ben Hall
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Brittany Atkins
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Justice Wickstrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Kimi Moreira
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
3%
Don Taylor/Brittany Atkins
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Ben Hall
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Brittany Atkins
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Brittany Atkins
- MEDEA
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Lopez & Timothy Riggs
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
16%
Jared Blount
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Pollard Theatre
10%
Brenna Wicksttrom
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Storyteller Theatre
10%
Sydney “Syd” Cricklin
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
9%
Brett Rottmayer
- SIDESHOW
- Upstage Theater
7%
Jimmy Pike
- LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
7%
Justice Wickstrom
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
6%
Syd Cricklin
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
6%
Justice Wickstrom
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Michael Constagliola
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
5%
Rick Allen Lippert
- WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE
- Carpenter Square Theatre
5%
Syd Cricklin
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Rick Allen Lippert
- THE CHILDREN
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Rick Allen Lippert
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Carpenter Square Theatre
3%
Edmund Gert
- RADIANT VERMIN
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
2%
Rick Allen Lippert
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Love Mendoza
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lawton Community Theatre
10%
Aubrey Herrin
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
7%
Michael Kidd
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
6%
James Brown
- CHICAGO
- Lawton Community Theatre
4%
Jackson Barnes
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
4%
Jason Bias
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Averey Shaw
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
Shannan Bilyeu
- INTO THE WOODS
- Sooner Theatre
4%
Mark Randall
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- On Stage Woodward
4%
Justin Larman
- WAITRESS
- Lyric Theater
4%
Robert Young
- RAGTIME
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
Aubrey Jo Hoag
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
4%
Cam Taylor
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Rail Events/Warner Brothers
4%
Lance Overdorff
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Shawnee Little Theatre
3%
Andy Paden
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Sooner Theatre
2%
Delaney Shae
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
2%
Maggie Sherman
- HEATHERS
- Shawnee Little Theatre
2%
Taylor Reich
- MARY POPPINS
- Poteet Theatre
2%
Sierra Sikes
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%
Joel Stephens
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%
Trinity Snodgrass
- THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Railway Productions
2%
Ariana Sophia
- NUNSENSE
- Show Playhouse
2%
Madison Green
- CABARET
- Theatre Tulsa
2%
Savannah Sipe
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Lyn Cramer
- OKLAHOMA!
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Thomas Knight
- ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
- Lawton Community Theatre
14%
Buck Blume
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
10%
Emily Garman
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
5%
Tim Jolly
- A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
5%
Ronn Burton
- INTIMATE APPAREL
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%
Holly McNatt
- COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Angela Lux
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
4%
Naomi Love
- JANE AUSTEN'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
4%
Riley Samuel
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Jewel box
3%
Dan Critchfield
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
3%
Don Taylor
- GASLIGHT
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Taylor Loomis
- EMMA
- Storyteller Theatre
3%
Amethyst Miller
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
2%
Jordan Dahl
- WAITING FOR LEFTY
- OU School Of Drama
2%
David Burkhart
- THE ELEPHANT MAN
- Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
Isaac Hames
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%
Holly McNatt
- BROMEO & JULIET
- Theatre Crude
2%
Mikala Novitsky
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre
2%
Courtney Conatser
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
2%
Michelle Swink
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
2%
Tristan O'Hara
- NATIVE GARDENS
- Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Ed Spinelli
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Jewel Box Theatre
2%
Keegan Zimmerman
- THE PRICE OF PLEASURE
- Theatre Crude
2%
Tim Jolly
- DEATHTRAP
- Jewel Box Theatre
1%
Harry Ford
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Oklahoma City Rep
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Storyteller Theatre OKC
13%THE LION KING KIDS
- On Stage Woodward
12%A LITTLE PRINCESS
- Storyteller Theatre
12%THELMA GAYLORD ACADEMY
- Lyric
11%GUYS & DOLLS
- Next Gen PAC
11%LITTLE WOMEN
- Storyteller Theatre
9%A SICK DAY FOR AMOS MCGEE
- Oklahoma Children's Theatre
7%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Show Playhouse
7%STOP, BULLY!
- Tulsa Opera
6%TREASURE ISLAND
- Storyteller Theatre
5%SILENT SKY
- Carpenter Square Theatre
4%STORYTELLER THEATER
- Storyteller Theater
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Lawton Community Theatre
18%
Shawnee Little Theatre
10%
Sooner Theatre
6%
On Stage Woodward
5%
The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
4%
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
4%
Theatre Tulsa
4%
Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
4%
Storyteller Theatre OKC
4%
Poteet Theatre
4%
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
3%
3rd Act Theatre Company
3%
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park
3%
World Stage Theatre
3%
Upstage Theater
3%
The Boom
2%
Chickasha Community Theatre
2%
The Jewel Box Theater
2%
Lyric Theatre
2%
Carpenter Square Theatre
2%
Storyteller Theatre
2%
Theatre Crude
2%
Town & Gown Theatre
1%
Oklahoma City Rep
1%
The Pollard Theatre
1%
