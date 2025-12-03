Black Broadway Tulsa Will Present First All-Black Production Of A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Broadway Tulsa will present what is believed to be the first all-Black cast production of A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY, offering Tulsa audiences a new interpretation of the holiday classic. The story will remain unchanged while being performed by a cast of Black youth and adult artists. The organization describes the production as part of a broader effort to develop community-based artistic pipelines.

The production is created in partnership with Central Performing Arts Middle and High School and Solid Foundation Preparatory Academy. Together, these organizations are working to provide young people and community members with access to professional-level stage training, technical experience, and performance opportunities.

Director David Harris shared his perspective on the staging. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to direct such an iconic story during this wonderful time of year. We have a refreshing collection of talented artists that will absolutely deliver a powerful show that will leave audiences thrilled. My hope is to make this show a family tradition for years to come starting this year.”

Obum Ukabam, founder of Black Broadway Tulsa, addressed the impact of the production. “This story belongs to everyone. Seeing our young people and community members bring it to life at such a high level shows what is possible when talent is supported, trained, and given room to shine.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances will run from December 19 through 21 at the Maya Angelou Auditorium, 3101 W. Edison St., Tulsa, OK 74127. Tickets are available at www.blackbroadway.org.

This production is presented by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More