The Oklahoma City Philharmonic Will Open 2026 Season With MOZART RIVALS: RACE TO THE TOP

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will open its 2026 season on Jan. 10 with “Mozart Rivals: Race to the Top,” a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall that promises an evening of dazzling classical works.

The Philharmonic’s 2025–26 season — running well into spring 2026 — includes a variety of performances: from tango-themed “Tango Caliente!” on Jan. 30 and 31, to a romantic suite “The Fire of Love – Romeo & Juliet” on Feb. 14, and family-friendly offerings such as “Disney in Concert – Once Upon A Time” in mid-April.

Tickets for the season are available now through the Civic Center Music Hall’s official ticketing partner, with seating typically organized in advance via their online service.

Music-lovers in Oklahoma City thus have rich options in early 2026 to experience orchestral classics, romantic favorites and film-inspired concerts under one roof.

Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More