 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2026

Performances run November 25, 2026 - December 27, 2026.

By: Nov. 10, 2025
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2026 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

A Christmas Carol will return to the Lyric Theatre in 2026. Performances run November 25, 2026 - December 27, 2026.

Everyone’s favorite holiday tradition returns in Lyric’s 2026 edition of Charles Dickens’ magical tale. Featuring stunning new sets, costumes and a cast of beloved characters that will spark the holiday spirit in audiences of every age!

You’ll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when Ebenezer Scrooge and a host of ghosts whisk you away to Merry ‘Ole London, where the true spirit of Christmas is brought to vibrant life.

Production Information

Runtime: Approximately two hours including one 15-minute intermission
Stage Effects Advisory: Theatrical Haze, loud booming noises
Content Advisory: General Audiences



Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More

Don't Miss a Oklahoma News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos