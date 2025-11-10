A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2026

Performances run November 25, 2026 - December 27, 2026.
A Christmas Carol will return to the Lyric Theatre in 2026. Performances run November 25, 2026 - December 27, 2026.
Everyone’s favorite holiday tradition returns in Lyric’s 2026 edition of Charles Dickens’ magical tale. Featuring stunning new sets, costumes and a cast of beloved characters that will spark the holiday spirit in audiences of every age!
You’ll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when Ebenezer Scrooge and a host of ghosts whisk you away to Merry ‘Ole London, where the true spirit of Christmas is brought to vibrant life.
Runtime: Approximately two hours including one 15-minute intermission
Stage Effects Advisory: Theatrical Haze, loud booming noises
Content Advisory: General Audiences
