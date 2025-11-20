Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Will Perform SYMPHONY SESSION II: MOZART'S GRAN PARTITA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guest conductor, Mallory Thompson a highly respected conductor, educator, and lecturer will lead Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in their final Symphony Sessions series for Season XX with Ewazen’s three-movement piece, Symphony in Brass that features rich harmonies and dynamic contrasts.

Followed then by Mozart: Serenade No. 10 in B-flat major, K.361/370a, Gran Partita a seven-movement piece celebrated for its rich textures, elegance and rich interplay between instruments, ending in a spirited and energetic conclusion for this afternoon's matinee performance!

Enjoy the acoustic marvel of this beautiful theater on the campus of the University of Tulsa where seating is general admission with no "bad" seat in the house!

Programme

Mallory Beth Thompson, Guest Conductor

Ewazen | Symphony in Brass

TSO Percussion Ensemble

Mozart: Serenade No. 10 in B-flat major, K.361/370a, Gran Partita

