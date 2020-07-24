Works & Process At The Guggenheim Announces WPA Virtual Commissions August Premieres

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim has announced August premieres for Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions. New commissions are posted on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30 pm.

August 2 Ashley Laracey and Troy Schumacher

August 3 Gabrielle Lamb

August 9 Michael Novak and Josh Prince

August 10 Malcolm Jason Low and Jodi Melnick

August 16 Adrian Danchig-Waring, Joseph Gordon and HIPS

August 17 Alejandro Cerrudo and Ana Lopez

August 23 Silas Farley

August 24 Andrea Miller

August 30 Courtney Cochran

August 31 Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young

"While it may be some time before we can once again see performances like these in real time and space, this year's Works & Process affirms that even when circumstances are constrained, creativity can still take flight and soar." - The Wall Street Journal

Since April, in direct response to the pandemic and to financially support artists and nurture their creative processes during these challenging times, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has presented Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions. Through the generosity of our board and donors, over $150,000 in commissioning funds is being granted to over 100 artists to produce new video works while social distancing. Each under five minutes long, these virtual performances spotlight leading creators who have participated in past Works & Process programs.

PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ08rQmWB63RFC3avQF-nDsneUXLrUd4X

WORKS & PROCESS ARTISTS (WPA) VIRTUAL COMMISSIONS

(Participating artists as of July 23)

Stella Abrera * Evita Arce * Ephrat Asherie * BalletX * Brandon Stirling Baker * LaTasha Barnes * Reid Bartelme * Lisa Bielawa * Stefanie Batten Bland * Joshua Bergasse * Hope Boykin * Brian Brooks *

Camille A. Brown * Nora Brown * Tony Buck * Nathan Bugh * Rena Butler * Donald Byrd * Chris Celiz * Alejandro Cerrudo * Courtney Cochran * Gaby Cook * Anthony Roth Costanzo * Dylan Crossman * Adrian Danchig-Waring * Machine Dazzle * Viva DeConcini * Simone Dinnerstein * Michelle Dorrance * Silas Farley * Jack Ferver * Tom Gold * Joseph Gordon * Amy Hall Garner * Anthony Hawley * Maxfield Haynes * Dance Heginbotham * HIPS * Adam Charlap Hyman * Dick Hyman * Michael R. Jackson * Jeremy Jacob * Colin Jacobsen * Michael Jagger * John Jarboe * Harriet Jung * Larry Keigwin * Gabrielle Lamb * Ashley Laracey * Pontus Lidberg * Ana Lopez * Malcolm Jason Low * Dave Malloy * Missy Mazzoli * Ryan McNamara * Sara Mearns * Jodi Melnick * Andrea Miller * Isaac Mizrahi * Nico Muhly * Carson Murphy * Gillian Murphy * Michael Novak * Josh Prince * Caili Quan * Sascha Radetsky * Jamar Roberts * Anthony Rodriguez * Leonardo Sandoval * Kamala Sankaram * Zoe Sarnak * Penny Saunders* Claudia Schreier * Troy Schumacher * Margo Seibert * Dan Siegler * Dawn Sinkowski * Victoria Sin * Gus Solomons Jr. * Ethan Stiefel * Karma Stylz * Macy Sullivan * Pam Tanowitz * Adam Tendler * Conrad Tao * Caleb Teicher * Richard Thomas * Charles Turner * Nicholas Van Young * Preeti Vasudevan * Eyal Vilner* David Watson * Omari Wiles * Zack Winokur * Nicole Wolcott

