Max Mendoza Crumm Builds New Puppet Musical World With Launch of THE COSMIC CLUBHOUSE Kickstarter

Broadway and screen actor Max Mendoza Crumm (Grease, The Connector) launches the Kickstarter campaign for The Cosmic Clubhouse: A Handmade Musical Short, a new puppet-driven musical project introducing a fully realized ensemble of original creature characters, on November 25.

The upcoming 10-15 minute musical short will serve as the first on-screen story set inside The Cosmic Clubhouse, a handcrafted universe Crumm has been developing, centered on a found-family of creatures known as The Cosmics. Embracing a warm, analog aesthetic, The Cosmic Clubhouse echoes the imaginative spirit of classic creature television, and roots that handmade world somewhere between the trees and the stars. Through Kickstarter, Crumm aims to fund the production of the short and begin expanding The Cosmic Clubhouse into the fully realized handmade freak-world Crumm envisions.

"OK- first of all, puppets are my first love. I am a Muppet. I've always loved warm, handmade story worlds," Crumm said. "This one took shape piece by piece, and now I'm excited to develop it further with a community behind it."

The Kickstarter launches November 25 and will run through the holiday season.