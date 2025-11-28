Conch Shell Productions And HB Studio To Present THE GAME As Part Of CSP New Works Fest 2025

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Conch Shell Productions, in partnership with HB Studio, will present THE GAME as part of Program B of the CSP New Works Fest 2025. The sci-fi one-act will be performed on December 5 at 7:00 p.m. and December 6 at 5:30 p.m. at HB Playwrights Theatre, located at 124 Bank Street in New York City. The production is written and directed by Jamaican playwright and director Jessica Betty.

THE GAME follows Elizabeth, a student at an elite academy whose alcoholism collides with the news of her impending expulsion. Guided by Q, a robot assigned to support her, she attempts to make sense of her circumstances through a mixture of dependency, programmed logic, and self-reflection. The play examines ambition, sacrifice, and the evolving relationship between individuals and technology.

The cast features Isabel Guastella and Zoraya Inguanzo. The creative team includes playwright and director Jessica Betty, stage manager Kyanna Flavius, and set and prop designer Isis Edwards.

Betty is a Jamaican playwright, actress, director, filmmaker, and sound designer currently pursuing a BFA at The New School. Her work spans theatre and film, including performances in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria and contributions in sound, lighting, and production support across numerous independent film projects. She is presently in pre-production for her debut film Petagonia.

About Conch Shell Productions

Conch Shell Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on uplifting Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora voices in theatre and film through festivals, readings, screenings, and community programming. More information is available at conchshellproductions.com.

About HB Studio

Founded in 1945, HB Studio is a New York–based acting studio dedicated to training, performance, and community engagement, with a long-standing commitment to supporting emerging global voices in the arts.