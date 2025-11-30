From Peru To New York: A Bold, All-women Theatre Company Brings Latinx Family Truths To The Stage

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actors Milena Cataño y Daniela Cusi will present a staged reading of Three Sea Stories, exploring sisterhood, memory, and the generational wounds shared across Latinx families

The Bravas Theatre & Film Company, a newly founded collective dedicated to elevating Latin American voices in the U.S., will make its official New York City debut on December 4th with a staged reading of Three Sea Stories, written by acclaimed Peruvian playwright Mariana de Althaus. Led entirely by Peruvian women artists, this premiere marks a significant step for Latinx representation on New York stages.

"This story may be set in Peru, but the emotional landscape-sisterhood, inherited trauma, the memories we carry-belongs to every Latinx family," said Daniela Cusi, co-founder and actor. "We want audiences in New York to recognize the depth, complexity, and humanity of the stories we bring from our region."

Rooted in Peru yet deeply familiar across Latin America, Three Sea Stories follows three young women who discover they are sisters after the death of their mother and reunite in the beach house she left behind. Their first encounter-charged with tension, resentment, and unresolved wounds-forces them to confront the secrets that unite and divide them.

Through intimate dialogue and vulnerable moments, the play explores how maternal absence, silence, and emotional inheritance shape each woman's identity. As they confront their shared past, they move toward understanding, forgiveness, and the possibility of healing-echoing experiences present in many Latinx households.

"For many of us, Latin America's wounds and beauty are intertwined," said co-founder Milena Cataño. "Bringing a Peruvian text to New York is not only about representation, but about bridging cultures-showing that our challenges and our resilience echo across borders."

Translated by Isabella Vigil, directed by Julissa Román, and performed by Milena Cataño, Daniela Cusi and Tatianna Danger, the project brings together rising Latina actors committed to honest, actor-driven storytelling.

Cataño and Cusi -both graduates of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting-are emerging talents in New York's independent theatre and film circuits, with experience in Off-Off-Broadway productions, short films, festival selections, and collaborations with award-winning playwrights. Through The Bravas, they aim to create a long-term platform for Peruvian dramaturgy and contemporary Latin American voices.

With plans to develop a full production in 2026, The Bravas is laying the foundation for a sustained artistic movement driven by Latin American women, opening the door wider for new latinx talents.

The staged reading of Three Sea Stories is on Thursday, December 4 at Pluto's Loft.