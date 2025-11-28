Photos: KILLING MRS. CLAUS At Theater For The New City

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater for the New City will present KILLING MRS. CLAUS this December, offering a new holiday comedy by Peter Zachari. Check out photos of the cast.

The production will begin performances on December 4 at the company’s venue at 155 First Avenue and continue through December 21. Written and directed by Zachari, the play will bring a satirical twist to seasonal characters and themes.

KILLING MRS. CLAUS follows an elf who develops feelings for Santa Claus and decides to remove the one obstacle in his path: Mrs. Claus. The premise sets off a farcical chain of misadventures that reframes familiar holiday figures in a comedic context. The cast will include Robert Walker Jeffery as Icicle, Brent Knobloch as Twinkle, Patricia M. Lawrence as Mrs. Claus, and Alan Stuart as Santa Claus.

Ticketing

Performances will take place December 4–21, 2025. Tickets are priced at $20 general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at theaterforthenewcity.net or by calling 212-254-1109.