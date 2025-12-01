BAMMY AN' BUXOM By Tyla Harris to Premiere At CSP New Works Fest

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Conch Shell Productions, in partnership with HB Studio, will present the workshop presentation of Bammy an' Buxom, a new supernatural one-act family drama by Jamaican-Panamanian playwright and performer Tyla Harris, featured in the CSP New Works Fest 2025.

ABOUT THE PLAY

In Bammy an' Buxom, Jai, a young Caribbean-American artist, hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her new apartment. When her great-grandmother becomes convinced that a duppy is coming for her soul, the evening spirals into a humorous and heartbreaking collision of family history, spiritual belief, and generational responsibility.

The play blends naturalism and the supernatural to explore: intergenerational caregiving, dementia and memory, Caribbean spirituality, guilt, grief, and identity, mother-line inheritance.

ABOUT TYLA HARRIS (Playwright & Co-Director)

Harris is a multi-hyphenate creator whose career spans stage and screen (For Life, Billions, Six, Tales). Of Jamaican and Panamanian heritage and trained across multiple disciplines, she merges artistic craft with political insight to create emotionally charged, culturally rooted work. Bammy an' Buxom marks her playwriting debut.

Actor and choreographer Toney Goins (Juilliard) makes his directorial debut in theatre. His screen and stage work includes Toni Stone, Billions, and Cherry.

CAST

Myah Bridgewater, Lulu Fairclough-Stewart, Jamé Jackson, Lanae Richelle, Tsahai Gilchrist

Additional cast updates at @BammyAnBuxom

ARTIST STATEMENT - TYLA HARRIS

"Bammy An' Buxom celebrates Caribbean matriarchal love, the complexity of caregiving, and the supernatural stories that live in our families. It's my love letter to our elders."