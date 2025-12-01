ESTATE To Premiere At New York Theater Festival This December

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Estate, a new one-act play centered on a group of college friends living in a cramped East Village railroad apartment, will be presented as part of the New York Theater Festival at Teatro LATEA. Performances will take place on December 3 at 4:00 p.m., December 5 at 6:30 p.m., and December 7 at 1:00 p.m.

The ensemble includes Tim, earnest and intent on keeping the peace; Grace, sharp-witted and unfiltered; Kyle, outgoing with flashes of masculine insecurity; and Jordan, easygoing and loyal, often caught between competing personalities.

The play follows their nights of TikTok cooking experiments and chaotic freestyle rapping, tracing a dynamic that shifts quickly from camaraderie to conflict. The work explores the volatility of late adolescence and the fragile boundaries within friendships under pressure.

Each performance of Estate will be paired with a second one-act in the festival lineup, and each ticket grants admission to both presentations. The festival will take place at Teatro LATEA, located at 107 Suffolk St., New York, NY 10002.

Tickets and additional information are available at https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/estate/.